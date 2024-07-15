MagazineBuy Print

How heavy is the men and women’s javelin at the Olympics?

Javelin is one of four track and field throwing events at the Summer Olympics. The men’s javelin must weigh 800g and be 2.6m-2.7m long while the women’s, 600g and be 2.2m-2.3m.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 17:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Estonia’s Andrus Varnik in action.
FILE PHOTO: Estonia's Andrus Varnik in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Estonia’s Andrus Varnik in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Javelin was first incorporated into the Olympic Games in 708 BC as part of the pentathlon. It included two events, one for distance and the other for accuracy in hitting a target.

The men’s javelin must weigh 800g and be 2.6m-2.7m long while the women’s javelin must weigh 600g and be 2.2m-2.3m long.

Javelin spears were made of solid wood, typically birch, with a steel tip for a long time. The hollow, highly aerodynamic javelin was introduced in the 1950s.

It has been part of the modern Olympic Games programme since 1908 for men and 1932 for women, and is an event of both the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon.

World Record
Men:
Jan Zelezny (CZE) - 98.48m (1996)
Women:
Barbora Spotakova (CZE) - 72.28m (2008)
Olympic Record
Men:
Andreas Thorkildsen (NOR) - 90.57m (2008 Olympics)
Women:
Osleidys Menendez (CUB) - 71.53m (2004 Olympics)

