Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Full schedule, list of fixtures, India’s matches, dates, venues, timings

Here’s a look at the full fixture list for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka. 

Published : Jul 17, 2024 17:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Here's a look at India's fixtures in the group stage of the Women's Asia Cup.
Here’s a look at India’s fixtures in the group stage of the Women’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Here's a look at India's fixtures in the group stage of the Women's Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

An expanded Women’s Asia Cup tournament’s 2024 edition gets underway in Dambulla from July 19.

The tournament will be an eight-team affair, featuring four full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), along with four others who have qualified through the ACC’s Women’s Premier Cup.

The 2024 Women’s Asia Cup, the tournament’s ninth chapter, will be contested in the T20I format and will be a useful preparatory layover for teams heading into the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

Groupings for the Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

Group 1: India, Nepal, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates.

Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand.

Here’s a look at the full list of fixtures of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

DATE FIXTURE TIME (all in IST)
July 19 Nepal vs UAE; India vs Pakistan 2PM, 7PM
July 20 Malaysia vs Thailand; Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2PM, 7PM
July 21 India vs UAE; Pakistan vs Nepal 2PM, 7PM
July 22 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia; Bangladesh vs Thailand 2PM, 7PM
July 23 Pakistan vs UAE; India vs Nepal 2PM, 7PM
July 24 Bangladesh vs Malaysia; Sri Lanka vs Thailand 2PM, 7PM
BREAK DAY BREAK DAY BREAK DAY
July 26 Semifinals 2PM, 7PM
BREAK DAY BREAK DAY BREAK DAY
July 28 Final 7PM

Here’s a look at India’s fixtures in the group stage of the Women’s Asia Cup:

July 19: India vs Pakistan (7 PM IST)

July 21: India vs UAE (2 PM IST)

July 23: India vs Nepal (7 PM IST)

