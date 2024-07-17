LaLiga 2024-25: Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract till 2025

38-year-old Luka Modric is set to stay at Real Madrid for another season and has extended his contract until June 30, 2025.

Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012, and in his twelve seasons, he won 26 titles: 6 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

Modric is one of the five players who has managed to win 6 European Cups and has the highest number of titles in the history of Madrid.

On an individual level, Modrić won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, The Best FIFA Player Award and was named UEFA Player of the Year. He has been part of the FIFA FIFPro World XI on 6 occasions and has been named Best Midfielder in the Champions League twice.

He has also won the Golden Ball once and the Silver Ball at the Club World Cup once. With the Croatian national team, he won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup and the Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup.

Modric has played 534 matches for Madrid in which he has 39 goals.