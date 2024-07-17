MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath, Sreeja, Manika seeded in singles along with Men’s, Women’s teams

The men’s and women’s teams made history after the qualified for the Olympics for the first time as they achieved the feat via World Rankings.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 17:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India’s Sreeja Akula in action during her women’s singles group stage match against China’s Wang Yidi at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships.
File Photo: India’s Sreeja Akula in action during her women’s singles group stage match against China’s Wang Yidi at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s Sreeja Akula in action during her women’s singles group stage match against China’s Wang Yidi at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula are the only Indian paddlers in the singles event to get seedings in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the International Table Tennis Federation confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharath, who is ranked 40th in the world, is the 24th seed in men’s singles. Akula (WR25) gets a slightly higher seeding (16) than her compatriot Manika Batra (18), both of whom will be representing India in the women’s singles.

Harmeet Desai (WR86), the other Indian to compete in the men’s singles event, is not seeded.

The men’s and women’s teams made history after they qualified for the Olympics for the first time after achieving the feat via World Rankings.

While the men’s team is seeded 14th, the women’s team is the 11th seed.

The table tennis events are scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 10 at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

