Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath, Sreeja, Manika seeded in singles along with Men’s, Women’s teams

Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula are the only Indian paddlers in the singles event to get seedings in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, the International Table Tennis Federation confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharath, who is ranked 40th in the world, is the 24th seed in men’s singles. Akula (WR25) gets a slightly higher seeding (16) than her compatriot Manika Batra (18), both of whom will be representing India in the women’s singles.

Harmeet Desai (WR86), the other Indian to compete in the men’s singles event, is not seeded.

The men’s and women’s teams made history after they qualified for the Olympics for the first time after achieving the feat via World Rankings.

While the men’s team is seeded 14th, the women’s team is the 11th seed.

The table tennis events are scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 10 at the Paris 2024 Olympics.