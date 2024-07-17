MagazineBuy Print

Prosecutors seek trial for former Juve managers in accounting case - reports

Agnelli and other defendants including former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved would face various charges including stock manipulation, obstruction of supervision and false invoicing, the sources said.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 17:44 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ president Andrea Agnelli looking on during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli at the Juventus stadium in Turin.
FILE PHOTO: Juventus' president Andrea Agnelli looking on during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli at the Juventus stadium in Turin. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ president Andrea Agnelli looking on during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli at the Juventus stadium in Turin. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rome prosecutors on Wednesday requested that Juventus former Chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ex-managers of Italy’s most successful football club face trial over allegations of false accounting during their tenure, judicial sources said.

Agnelli and other defendants including former vice-chairman and Ballon d’Or winner Pavel Nedved would face various charges including stock manipulation, obstruction of supervision and false invoicing, the sources said.

A lawyer for Agnelli, who was Juve’s chairman from 2010 to 2022, was not immediately available to comment. Juventus declined to comment.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024: Mexico coach Lozano sacked after group-stage exit

A judge will have to evaluate the prosecutors’ request and decide whether to let a trial go ahead or dismiss the case. A date for a hearing on the issue has yet to be scheduled.

Juventus have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said its accounting is in line with industry standards.

The club was docked in May 2023 10 points for the Serie A season after a ruling by an Italian football court in a case centred on the its transfer dealings.

In March of the same year, a Turin judge started to examine whether Agnelli, 11 other people and the club should face trial, but Italy’s Supreme Court shifted the case from the club’s home city to Rome at the request of defence lawyers. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

