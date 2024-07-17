Rome prosecutors on Wednesday requested that Juventus former Chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ex-managers of Italy’s most successful football club face trial over allegations of false accounting during their tenure, judicial sources said.
Agnelli and other defendants including former vice-chairman and Ballon d’Or winner Pavel Nedved would face various charges including stock manipulation, obstruction of supervision and false invoicing, the sources said.
A lawyer for Agnelli, who was Juve’s chairman from 2010 to 2022, was not immediately available to comment. Juventus declined to comment.
ALSO READ: Copa America 2024: Mexico coach Lozano sacked after group-stage exit
A judge will have to evaluate the prosecutors’ request and decide whether to let a trial go ahead or dismiss the case. A date for a hearing on the issue has yet to be scheduled.
Juventus have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said its accounting is in line with industry standards.
The club was docked in May 2023 10 points for the Serie A season after a ruling by an Italian football court in a case centred on the its transfer dealings.
In March of the same year, a Turin judge started to examine whether Agnelli, 11 other people and the club should face trial, but Italy’s Supreme Court shifted the case from the club’s home city to Rome at the request of defence lawyers.
Latest on Sportstar
- Prosecutors seek trial for former Juve managers in accounting case - reports
- Suryakumar holds 2nd spot, Jaiswal make gains in ICC T20I batting rankings
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath, Sreeja, Manika seeded in singles along with Men’s, Women’s teams
- Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Full schedule, list of fixtures, India’s matches, dates, venues, timings
- Indian female athletes at the Olympic Games: India’s first woman Olympian, full list of medallists
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE