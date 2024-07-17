Aubameyang announces Marseille departure with Greenwood set to join French club from United

Ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Wednesday he is leaving Marseille after just one season with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood reportedly replacing him at the French club.

Gabon attacker Aubameyang, 35, joined the southern club from Chelsea last July and scored 30 goals during the campaign.

According to multiple media reports, English attacker Greenwood, who had charges including rape and assault against him dropped in February 2023, is being lined up by Marseille.

“It’s time for me to start a new chapter,” Aubameyang said on Instagram.

“I have always followed the advice of my father, who has allowed me to become the player I am and we have made this decision for the next part of my career.

“I spent a year filled with emotion and I thank the club, the staff, my teammates and our supporters,” he added.

Greenwood had been suspended by United since January 2022 over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges last year after key witnesses withdrew and new evidence came to light.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances.

Greenwood was tipped for stardom at United after rising through the Old Trafford youth system and went on to score 35 goals in 129 senior appearances for the club.