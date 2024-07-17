We often fail to recognise the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes as athletes climb the ladder of success.

Although the Indian Olympic contingent comprises 117 athletes, there will be an additional 140 individuals boarding the flight to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

These individuals, forming the backroom support staff, range from coaches to physios, masseurs and other officials.

Here is a list of all the non-playing staff who will accompany the athletes to the French capital -

Archery: Two coaches, one physio, and one psychologist

Athletics: 11 coaches, one recovery expert, one team doctor, two physios, and two masseurs

Boxing: Five coaches, two physios, one team doctor, one strength and conditioing expert, and two team officials

Badminton: Six coaches, two physios, and one personal trainer

Equestrian: Three coaches, one groom, and one veterinary doctor

Golf: Two coaches, one physio, and four caddies

Hockey: Three coaches, one physio, two video analysts, one scientific advisor, one mental trainer, one trainer-goalkeeping expert, and one team official

Judo: One team official

Rowing: One coach and one physio

Shooting: 10 coaches, one high-performance director, four physios, two psychologists and one strength and conditioning expert

Swimming: One coach and one physio

Sailing: Two coaches and two physios

Table Tennis: Six coaches, one physio, one masseur and one strength and conditioning expert

Tennis: Two coaches and one team official

Weightlifting: Three coaches and one physio

Wrestling: Eight coaches, three physios, and one sparring partner

Contingent officials: One Chef de Mission, two deputy Chefs de Mission, one Press Attache, two HQ officials, 13 medical team members, one social media attache, and one team official, and one Olympic attache