We often fail to recognise the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes as athletes climb the ladder of success.
Although the Indian Olympic contingent comprises 117 athletes, there will be an additional 140 individuals boarding the flight to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
These individuals, forming the backroom support staff, range from coaches to physios, masseurs and other officials.
Here is a list of all the non-playing staff who will accompany the athletes to the French capital -
Archery: Two coaches, one physio, and one psychologist
Athletics: 11 coaches, one recovery expert, one team doctor, two physios, and two masseurs
Boxing: Five coaches, two physios, one team doctor, one strength and conditioing expert, and two team officials
Badminton: Six coaches, two physios, and one personal trainer
Equestrian: Three coaches, one groom, and one veterinary doctor
Golf: Two coaches, one physio, and four caddies
Hockey: Three coaches, one physio, two video analysts, one scientific advisor, one mental trainer, one trainer-goalkeeping expert, and one team official
Judo: One team official
Rowing: One coach and one physio
Shooting: 10 coaches, one high-performance director, four physios, two psychologists and one strength and conditioning expert
Swimming: One coach and one physio
Sailing: Two coaches and two physios
Table Tennis: Six coaches, one physio, one masseur and one strength and conditioning expert
Tennis: Two coaches and one team official
Weightlifting: Three coaches and one physio
Wrestling: Eight coaches, three physios, and one sparring partner
Contingent officials: One Chef de Mission, two deputy Chefs de Mission, one Press Attache, two HQ officials, 13 medical team members, one social media attache, and one team official, and one Olympic attache
