IOA Chief P.T. Usha regrets “perceived insensitivity” during wrestlers’ protest last year

Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha has expressed “deep regret for any perception of insensitivity or lack of empathy” during the wrestlers’ protest last year.

India’s most celebrated wrestlers, including Olympic and multiple World Championship medallists, staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They demanded the arrest of then-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, one of whom was a minor.

“The events surrounding the wrestlers’ protest last year were undoubtedly challenging and have been a significant learning experience for all of us,” Usha, the first woman president of IOA, told Sportstar. “The welfare and well-being of our athletes are paramount, and I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and respected,” she added.

India’s sports ministry disbanded the federation after uncovering several lapses and established a temporary team to manage affairs. Even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the mistreatment of the wrestlers. “In hindsight, certain aspects of the situation could have been handled better,” Usha said. “Communication is crucial in such sensitive matters, but I believe the wrestlers could have approached us first to discuss their concerns rather than resorting to a street protest.”

Fresh elections for the WFI took place in December 2023. Although Brij Bhushan himself did not run, having already served three terms, his close ally Sanjay Singh won the election and became the new chief. In May this year, a Delhi court framed charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, who will now face trial.

Meanwhile, six Indian wrestlers have earned quotas for Paris Olympics. Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories for the wrestling competition which gets underway from August 5. The remaining four Indian wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat (women’s 50kg), Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg) and Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg) will be unseeded.

Read the full interview with IOA president, P.T. Usha, on the Sportstar website on Thursday, July 18.