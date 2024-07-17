MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA Chief P.T. Usha regrets “perceived insensitivity” during wrestlers’ protest last year

India’s most celebrated wrestlers, including Olympic and multiple World Championship medallists, had staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in 2023.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 10:20 IST , Team Sportstar - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
“The welfare and well-being of our athletes are paramount, and I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and respected,” IOA president P.T. Usha said.
“The welfare and well-being of our athletes are paramount, and I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and respected,” IOA president P.T. Usha said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
infoIcon

“The welfare and well-being of our athletes are paramount, and I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and respected,” IOA president P.T. Usha said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha has expressed “deep regret for any perception of insensitivity or lack of empathy” during the wrestlers’ protest last year.

India’s most celebrated wrestlers, including Olympic and multiple World Championship medallists, staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They demanded the arrest of then-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, one of whom was a minor.

“The events surrounding the wrestlers’ protest last year were undoubtedly challenging and have been a significant learning experience for all of us,” Usha, the first woman president of IOA, told Sportstar. “The welfare and well-being of our athletes are paramount, and I am committed to ensuring their voices are heard and respected,” she added.

ALSO READ
Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only seeded Indian wrestlers

India’s sports ministry disbanded the federation after uncovering several lapses and established a temporary team to manage affairs. Even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the mistreatment of the wrestlers. “In hindsight, certain aspects of the situation could have been handled better,” Usha said. “Communication is crucial in such sensitive matters, but I believe the wrestlers could have approached us first to discuss their concerns rather than resorting to a street protest.”

ALSO READ
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to face trial for sexual harassment of women wrestlers

Fresh elections for the WFI took place in December 2023. Although Brij Bhushan himself did not run, having already served three terms, his close ally Sanjay Singh won the election and became the new chief. In May this year, a Delhi court framed charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, who will now face trial.

Meanwhile, six Indian wrestlers have earned quotas for Paris Olympics. Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories for the wrestling competition which gets underway from August 5. The remaining four Indian wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat (women’s 50kg), Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg) and Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg) will be unseeded.

Read the full interview with IOA president, P.T. Usha, on the Sportstar website on Thursday, July 18.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

PT Usha /

IOA /

IOC /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA Chief P.T. Usha regrets “perceived insensitivity” during wrestlers’ protest last year
    Team Sportstar
  2. US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member Pound
    Reuters
  3. Hard Rock Stadium hits back at CONMEBOL after Copa final chaos
    AFP
  4. Former US goalkeeper Tim Howard joins the Houston Dynamo FC ownership as a minority investor
    AP
  5. Spanish football federation chief gets two-year ban: reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris-2024

  1. IOA Chief P.T. Usha regrets “perceived insensitivity” during wrestlers’ protest last year
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only seeded Indian wrestlers
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Reuters
  5. Ensuring good sleep to prevent slip-ups: India appoints expert to strengthen medal hopes in Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA Chief P.T. Usha regrets “perceived insensitivity” during wrestlers’ protest last year
    Team Sportstar
  2. US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member Pound
    Reuters
  3. Hard Rock Stadium hits back at CONMEBOL after Copa final chaos
    AFP
  4. Former US goalkeeper Tim Howard joins the Houston Dynamo FC ownership as a minority investor
    AP
  5. Spanish football federation chief gets two-year ban: reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment