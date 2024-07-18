MagazineBuy Print

WNBA: Caitlin Clark sets single-game assists record against Dallas Wings

Clark surpassed Courtney Vandersloot’s - who currently plays for the New York Liberty - previous single-game assist record of 18 set on August 31, 2020, when she was a member of the Chicago Sky.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 10:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Caitlin Clark, 22, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in her first WNBA season after being selected first overall out of Iowa in April’s draft.
Caitlin Clark, 22, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in her first WNBA season after being selected first overall out of Iowa in April’s draft. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Caitlin Clark, 22, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in her first WNBA season after being selected first overall out of Iowa in April's draft. | Photo Credit: AP

Rookie guard Caitlin Clark dished out a WNBA-record 19 assists for the Indiana Fever in their 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

Clark surpassed Courtney Vandersloot’s previous single-game assist record of 18. Vandersloot, who currently plays for the New York Liberty, set the mark on August 31, 2020, as a member of the Chicago Sky.

Clark’s record-breaking assist provided the Fever’s final points on Wednesday. With Indiana trailing 93-90, Clark drove the lane before she stopped and found Kelsey Mitchell on the left wing for a game-tying 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

READ MORE | Bronny James bounces back with 12 points, Lakers tops Hawks 87-86 at Summer League

Dallas (6-19) scored the game’s final eight points to snap a three-game skid.

Aside from her record assist total, Clark supplied 24 points and six rebounds. She also had six turnovers as the Fever (11-15) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Clark, 22, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in her first WNBA season after being selected first overall out of Iowa in April’s draft.

Clark’s career high in assists in college came on January 25, 2022, when she had 18 in the Hawkeyes’ 107-79 win against Penn State.

