Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving breaks hand, undergoes surgery

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving recently underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand suffered earlier this month while he was training, the club announced on Tuesday.

No timetable for the 32-year-old’s return was given, but ESPN reported the Mavericks are optimistic Irving will be ready for the start of training camp in a couple of months.

The eight-time All-Star teamed with Luka Doncic to key Dallas’ run to the NBA Finals, where the Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in five games last month. Irving averaged 22.1 points and 5.1 assists in 22 playoff games after putting up 25.6 points and 5.2 assists during the regular season. He was seeking his second NBA championship after winning one with Cleveland in 2016. The Cavaliers selected him No. 1 overall in 2011.

In 13 seasons, Irving has averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 assists with Cleveland, Boston, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas. He joined the Mavericks in a trade with the Nets in February 2023. He signed an extension with Dallas the following offseason.

He also reportedly played a key role in luring free agent Klay Thompson to Dallas earlier this month; Thompson had spent his entire career with Golden State.