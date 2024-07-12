Emirates NBA Cup: Full schedule, dates, venues

The NBA is preparing for the second year of its in-season tournament, now branded as the Emirates NBA Cup.

The league said Thursday that the second annual tournament will begin November 12 with regular-season fixtures designated as NBA Cup games.

As with last year’s competition, teams will be drawn into six groups of five for a single round-robin.

Group play games will take place across four Tuesdays (November 12, November 19, November 26 and December 3) and three Fridays (November 15, November 22 and November 29).

ALSO READ: Banned NBA player Jontay Porter pleads guilty in gambling case

The quarterfinals of the single-elimination knockout bracket will be played on December 10 and 11.

Then the tournament will shift from NBA team markets to Las Vegas, where T-Mobile Arena (home of the NHL’s Golden Knights) will host the semifinals on December 14 and the championship game on December 17.

The NBA Cup groups will be drawn Friday night during a live ESPN broadcast.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament, defeating the Indiana Pacers in the championship game.

The NBA announced in February that a new partnership with Emirates would include branding the in-season tournament with the airline’s name beginning with the coming season.

Matches Dates Group Stages November 12, November 15, November 19, November 22, November 26, November 29, December 3 Quarterfinals December 10, December 11 Semifinals December 14 Final December 15