MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter pleads guilty in gambling case

The National Basketball Association banned Porter in April, saying he violated its gambling policies by placing 13 bets on league games, including a bet that the Raptors would lose.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 10:49 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter.
FILE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a criminal conspiracy charge over his role in a sports gambling scandal that earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA.

Porter, 24, entered his plea to a wire fraud conspiracy charge at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court before US Magistrate Judge James Cho.

The National Basketball Association banned Porter in April, saying he violated its gambling policies by placing 13 bets on league games, including a bet that the Raptors would lose.

In court on Wednesday, Porter said he had amassed significant gambling debts. To pay them off, he said he agreed to tip off others to his plans to take himself out of games prematurely so they could profit by betting against his performance.

READ | Kawhi Leonard is off the US Olympic team and won’t play in Paris Games

“I am deeply sorry,” Porter said, adding he had attended a rehabilitation program for his gambling and was currently seeing a therapist.

Porter was released on 250,000 USD bond co-signed by his mother and wife.

He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 18, and has agreed not to appeal any sentence of 4-3/4 years in prison or less.

Prosecutors charged four other men last month with conspiring to defraud a sports betting company in connection with two Raptors games where they had been tipped that Porter would leave early.

Prosecutors said Porter played four minutes in a Jan. 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers before saying he had an eye injury, and three minutes in a March 20 game against the Sacramento Kings before claiming he was ill.

The men allegedly made more than 1 million USD on the games by betting the “under,” that Porter would not hit specified statistical targets.

Porter had amassed significant gambling debts to one of the men, Ammar Awawdeh, who in early 2024 encouraged him to pay him back by taking himself out of games prematurely, according to the complaint.

Awawdeh is free on 100,000 USD bail and has not entered a plea.

According to prosecutors, Porter told the men in an April 4 group chat they “might just get hit w a rico,” an apparent reference to a song by rappers Meek Mill and Drake about anti-racketeering laws. Porter allegedly asked the men if they had deleted cell phone content.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Toronto Raptors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Banned NBA player Jontay Porter pleads guilty in gambling case
    Reuters
  2. WATCH: Scenes turn ugly after Copa America 2024 semifinal as Uruguay players fight with Colombian fans
    AP
  3. Copa America 2024: Lorenzo hails Colombia’s bravery in semifinal triumph
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: King Charles wishes England well for final, but hopes for less drama
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Banned NBA player Jontay Porter pleads guilty in gambling case
    Reuters
  2. Kawhi Leonard is off the US Olympic team and won’t play in Paris Games
    AP
  3. Bronny James scratched from Lakers’ second California Classic game due to swelling in left knee
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics: Greece, Puerto Rico, Brazil and Spain complete men’s basketball line-up
    Reuters
  5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece beat Luka Doncic, Slovenia to advance to Olympic qualifying final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Banned NBA player Jontay Porter pleads guilty in gambling case
    Reuters
  2. WATCH: Scenes turn ugly after Copa America 2024 semifinal as Uruguay players fight with Colombian fans
    AP
  3. Copa America 2024: Lorenzo hails Colombia’s bravery in semifinal triumph
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: King Charles wishes England well for final, but hopes for less drama
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kenya’s Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment