MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

Walker averaged 19.3 points in 750 career regular-season games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023).

Published : Jul 03, 2024 10:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Kemba Walker of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Kemba Walker of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kemba Walker of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP

Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker says he’s retiring.

The 34-year-old Walker wasn’t in the NBA this past season, but did play in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. He announced his decision Tuesday on social media.

“This has all been a dream,” Walker said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “When I look back, I still can’t believe the things I achieved in my career.”

Walker averaged 19.3 points in 750 career regular-season games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023).

He made four straight All-Star Game appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA selection during the 2018-19 season, his final year with Charlotte.

That followed a stellar college career at UConn. Walker led UConn to a 2011 national title and was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four that year.

“I know I couldn’t have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me,” Walker said. “There are so many people to thank — my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.

“Basketball will forever be a part of my life, so this isn’t goodbye. I’m excited for what’s next.”

Related Topics

Kemba Walker /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil reaches quarterfinals after 1-1 draw against Colombia
    Reuters
  3. Brazil vs Colombia highlights, BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros finish as Group D topper, Selecao runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Fearnley takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
    AFP
  5. Copa America 2024: Golden Boot race, assist leaders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball
    AP
  2. NBA: Donovan Mitchell to stay at Cleveland Cavaliers, agrees to three-year deal extension - Reports
    AFP
  3. Lakers second-rounder Bronny James gets rare guaranteed contract- reports
    Reuters
  4. LeBron James opts out to seek new deal with Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
  5. Basketball Federation of India assures support for under-18 women after being denied Asian Championship spot
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil reaches quarterfinals after 1-1 draw against Colombia
    Reuters
  3. Brazil vs Colombia highlights, BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros finish as Group D topper, Selecao runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Fearnley takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
    AFP
  5. Copa America 2024: Golden Boot race, assist leaders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment