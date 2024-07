Copa America 2024’s group stage match ended on Tuesday as the race to clinch the Golden Boot, amongst the other awards, fired up.

It has been a dream tournament for Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez, who currently leads the scoring charts in this year’s Copa America with four goals in three games.

In Colombia’s camp, skipper James Rodrigues has been pivotal in pulling the strings in his team’s success so far, that has led it to qualify for the quarterfinals. The midfielder has created three goals in as many games.

Copa America 2024 Top goal scorers Lautaro Martínez (ARG): 4 goals Darwin Núñez (URU): 2 goals Maximiliano Araújo (URU): 2 goals Folarin Balogun (USA): 2 goals Vinícius Junior (BRA): 2 goals Copa America 2024 Most assists James Rodríguez (COL): 3 assists Nicolás De La Cruz (URU): 2 assists Ángel Di María (ARG): 1 assist Antonee Robinson (USA): 1 assist Carlos Gruezo (ECU): 1 assist