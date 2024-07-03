Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?

The Copa America 2024 quarterfinalists were finalised on Tuesday after Group D’s matches ended, with Colombia and Brazil joining the others in the next round.
Defending champion Argentina topped Group A with three wins, followed by debutants Canada whose four points in three games were enough for it to finish as runners up.
Venezuela and Ecuador are the quarterfinalists from Group B, while Uruguay and Panama went through from Group C. Host USA crashed out of the tournament after a 0-1 loss to the Uruguayans.
Copa America 2024 quarterfinalists:
Argentina:
Canada:
Venezuela:
Ecuador:
Uruguay:
Panama:
Colombia:
Brazil:
