MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?

Defending champion Argentina topped Group A with three wins, followed by debutants Canada whose four points in three games were enough for it to finish as runners up.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 08:36 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Canada’s Derek Cornelius looks the ball during a Copa America Group A match.
Canada’s Derek Cornelius looks the ball during a Copa America Group A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada’s Derek Cornelius looks the ball during a Copa America Group A match. | Photo Credit: AP

The Copa America 2024 quarterfinalists were finalised on Tuesday after Group D’s matches ended, with Colombia and Brazil joining the others in the next round.

Defending champion Argentina topped Group A with three wins, followed by debutants Canada whose four points in three games were enough for it to finish as runners up.

Venezuela and Ecuador are the quarterfinalists from Group B, while Uruguay and Panama went through from Group C. Host USA crashed out of the tournament after a 0-1 loss to the Uruguayans.

Copa America 2024 quarterfinalists:
Argentina:
Topped Group A, will face Ecuador.
Canada:
Debutants finished runners up in Group A, will face Venezuela.
Venezuela:
Topped Group B with three wins, will face Canada.
Ecuador:
Edged Mexico courtesy a slightly better goal difference to finish runners up in Group B, will face defending champion Argentina.
Uruguay:
One of the favourites to clinch the trophy, it topped Group C, will face Brazil.
Panama:
Won two games, including a 2-1 victory against host USA, will face Colombia.
Colombia:
Topped Group D with two wins and a draw, will face Panama.
Brazil:
After drawing 0-0 to Costa Rica, it came back with a win and a draw, will face Uruguay.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Colombia highlights match-in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v COL photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Colombia highlights, BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros finish as Group D topper, Selecao runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Costa Rica bows out with win against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Costa Rica bows out with win against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Colombia tops Group D after draw with Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: No Messi in Argentina’s Olympic soccer squad; Alvarez, Otamendi selected
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Colombia highlights match-in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v COL photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs Colombia highlights, BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros finish as Group D topper, Selecao runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Costa Rica bows out with win against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment