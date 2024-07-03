Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?

The Copa America 2024 quarterfinalists were finalised on Tuesday after Group D’s matches ended, with Colombia and Brazil joining the others in the next round.

Defending champion Argentina topped Group A with three wins, followed by debutants Canada whose four points in three games were enough for it to finish as runners up.

Venezuela and Ecuador are the quarterfinalists from Group B, while Uruguay and Panama went through from Group C. Host USA crashed out of the tournament after a 0-1 loss to the Uruguayans.

Copa America 2024 quarterfinalists: Argentina: Topped Group A, will face Ecuador. Canada: Debutants finished runners up in Group A, will face Venezuela. Venezuela: Topped Group B with three wins, will face Canada. Ecuador: Edged Mexico courtesy a slightly better goal difference to finish runners up in Group B, will face defending champion Argentina. Uruguay: One of the favourites to clinch the trophy, it topped Group C, will face Brazil. Panama: Won two games, including a 2-1 victory against host USA, will face Colombia. Colombia: Topped Group D with two wins and a draw, will face Panama. Brazil: After drawing 0-0 to Costa Rica, it came back with a win and a draw, will face Uruguay.