Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?

Brazil, on Tuesday, drew 1-1 to Colombia in its final Group D match at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Despite a draw, it was able to secure its quarterfinals spot as runners up.

In the other final Group D match, Costa Rica defeated Paraguay to come agonisingly close to making it to the quarterfinals.

Next up, Brazil will face Group C toppers Uruguay on July 6 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.