MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?

In the other final Group D match, Costa Rica defeated Paraguay to come agonisingly close to making it to the quarterfinals.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 08:41 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D match.
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil, on Tuesday, drew 1-1 to Colombia in its final Group D match at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Despite a draw, it was able to secure its quarterfinals spot as runners up.

In the other final Group D match, Costa Rica defeated Paraguay to come agonisingly close to making it to the quarterfinals.

Next up, Brazil will face Group C toppers Uruguay on July 6 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Colombia highlights, BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros finish as Group D topper, Selecao runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. British Open 2024: Justin Rose qualifies as Sergio Garcia misses out again
    AP
  4. Brazil vs Colombia highlights match-in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v COL photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Costa Rica bows out with win against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Colombia tops Group D after draw with Brazil
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Colombia highlights, BRA 1-1 COL, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros finish as Group D topper, Selecao runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who will Brazil play next in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. British Open 2024: Justin Rose qualifies as Sergio Garcia misses out again
    AP
  4. Brazil vs Colombia highlights match-in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v COL photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment