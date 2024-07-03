MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues

Here’s a guide to the date and time the teams will face off each other in the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 08:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lautaro Marti­nez celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Peru with teammate Angel Di Maria.
Argentina’s Lautaro Marti­nez celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Peru with teammate Angel Di Maria. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina's Lautaro Marti­nez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru with teammate Angel Di Maria.

The group stage of the Copa America 2024 reached its end on Tuesday with the final Group D matches which decided the complete list of teams to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are set to be held between Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6.

Debutants Canada set up a clash against Venezuela while defending champion Argentina will face Ecuador.

Colombia finished as Group D topper after its 1-1 draw against Brazil and will play Panama in the quarterfinals. Brazil, which finished as Group D runner-up will play Uruguay in the next round.

Serial No. Match Date (Local) Time (Local) Date (India) Time (Indian Standard Time) Venue
1 Argentina vs Ecuador July 4 8 pm July 5 6:30 am NRG Stadium (Austin, Texas)
2 Venezuela vs Canada July 5 8 pm July 6 6:30 am AT & T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
3 Colombia vs Panama July 6 3 pm July 7 3:30 am University of Phoenix Stadium (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)
4 Uruguay vs Brazil July 6 6 pm July 7 6:30 am Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

