Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues

The group stage of the Copa America 2024 reached its end on Tuesday with the final Group D matches which decided the complete list of teams to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are set to be held between Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6.

Debutants Canada set up a clash against Venezuela while defending champion Argentina will face Ecuador.

Colombia finished as Group D topper after its 1-1 draw against Brazil and will play Panama in the quarterfinals. Brazil, which finished as Group D runner-up will play Uruguay in the next round.

Serial No. Match Date (Local) Time (Local) Date (India) Time (Indian Standard Time) Venue 1 Argentina vs Ecuador July 4 8 pm July 5 6:30 am NRG Stadium (Austin, Texas) 2 Venezuela vs Canada July 5 8 pm July 6 6:30 am AT & T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) 3 Colombia vs Panama July 6 3 pm July 7 3:30 am University of Phoenix Stadium (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona) 4 Uruguay vs Brazil July 6 6 pm July 7 6:30 am Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)