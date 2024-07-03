Copa America 2024: Complete quarterfinals schedule, teams, date, time, venues

The group stage of the Copa America 2024 reached its end on Tuesday with the final Group D matches which decided the complete list of teams to qualify for the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals are set to be held between Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6.
Debutants Canada set up a clash against Venezuela while defending champion Argentina will face Ecuador.
Colombia finished as Group D topper after its 1-1 draw against Brazil and will play Panama in the quarterfinals. Brazil, which finished as Group D runner-up will play Uruguay in the next round.
|Serial No.
|Match
|Date (Local)
|Time (Local)
|Date (India)
|Time (Indian Standard Time)
|Venue
|1
|Argentina vs Ecuador
|July 4
|8 pm
|July 5
|6:30 am
|NRG Stadium (Austin, Texas)
|2
|Venezuela vs Canada
|July 5
|8 pm
|July 6
|6:30 am
|AT & T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
|3
|Colombia vs Panama
|July 6
|3 pm
|July 7
|3:30 am
|University of Phoenix Stadium (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)
|4
|Uruguay vs Brazil
|July 6
|6 pm
|July 7
|6:30 am
|Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
