MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?

The La Albiceleste had already secured their berth to the quarterfinals after a 1-0 win over Chile on Tuesday. Having topped Group A, the defending champion will face the Group B runners-up.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 09:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, and Rodrigo De Paul wave to fans during a Copa America Group A match against Peru.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, and Rodrigo De Paul wave to fans during a Copa America Group A match against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, and Rodrigo De Paul wave to fans during a Copa America Group A match against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina topped Group A after it defeated Peru 2-0 on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami n its last group stage match in the Copa America 2024.

The La Albiceleste had already secured their berth to the quarterfinals after a 1-0 win over Chile on Tuesday.

Having topped Group A, the defending champion will face the Group B runners-up.

Here’s how Group B looks ahead of the final matchday fixtures:

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Venezuela 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3
Mexico 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

On Sunday, quarterfinalists Venezuela faces a hapless Jamaica, who is already out of contention. On the other hand, Ecuador and Mexico face each other to stake a claim for the runners-up berth in the group.

To avoid Argentina, Venezuela would need at least a draw against Jamaica to secure the top spot in Group B. A loss to the Jamaicans can spell trouble to Venezuela’s hopes of finishing as table toppers.

If Venezuela loses to Jamaica, and any one of Ecuador or Mexico wins, then the runners-up berth in Group B would then depend on tiebreakers like goal difference.

If there’s a draw between Ecuador and Mexico, then the former will face Argentina, provided Venezuela doesn’t lose to Jamaica.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W resumes at 236/4; Kapp unbeaten on 69
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Luus, Kaap fifties take SA to 236 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. He came, he led, he left - Rohit Sharma quietly leads India to glory, and bows out: T20 WC title run in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Luis de la Fuente – La Roja’s old hand, tweaking tiki-taka to Spain’s success in Euro 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Euro 2024: Spain won’t take Georgia lightly, says coach de la Fuente
    Reuters
  4. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship on June 30?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Germany embracing fans’ expectations, Nagelsmann says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W resumes at 236/4; Kapp unbeaten on 69
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Luus, Kaap fifties take SA to 236 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. He came, he led, he left - Rohit Sharma quietly leads India to glory, and bows out: T20 WC title run in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Austrian Grand Prix: Piastri angered by grid drop, McLaren protest rejected
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment