Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?

Argentina topped Group A after it defeated Peru 2-0 on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami n its last group stage match in the Copa America 2024.

The La Albiceleste had already secured their berth to the quarterfinals after a 1-0 win over Chile on Tuesday.

Having topped Group A, the defending champion will face the Group B runners-up.

Here’s how Group B looks ahead of the final matchday fixtures:

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points Venezuela 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

On Sunday, quarterfinalists Venezuela faces a hapless Jamaica, who is already out of contention. On the other hand, Ecuador and Mexico face each other to stake a claim for the runners-up berth in the group.

To avoid Argentina, Venezuela would need at least a draw against Jamaica to secure the top spot in Group B. A loss to the Jamaicans can spell trouble to Venezuela’s hopes of finishing as table toppers.

If Venezuela loses to Jamaica, and any one of Ecuador or Mexico wins, then the runners-up berth in Group B would then depend on tiebreakers like goal difference.

If there’s a draw between Ecuador and Mexico, then the former will face Argentina, provided Venezuela doesn’t lose to Jamaica.