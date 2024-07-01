MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Venezuela brushes aside Jamaica to top Group B

Venezuela put three second-half goals past Jamaica at the Q2 Stadium in Austin top seal the top spot in Copa America 2024 Group B standings.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 07:40 IST , Austin - 2 MINS READ

AP
Eric Ramirez of Venezuela celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela.
Eric Ramirez of Venezuela celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Eric Ramirez of Venezuela celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Eduard Bello opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Venezuela completed Group B play with a perfect record, beating Jamaica 3-0 on Sunday night in Copa America.

Venezuela (3-0-0) played without coach Fernando Batista after he was handed a one-match suspension by CONMEBOL for his team’s late arrival to the field in a victory over Mexico.

AS IT HAPPENED: Jamaica vs Venezuela Highlights, Copa America 2024

By winning Group B, Venezuela avoided a Thursday matchup in the quarterfinals against tournament favorite and defending champion Argentina. Instead, the Venezuelans will take on Group A runner-up Canada on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Bello took a crossing pass from Jon Aramburu and sent a header to the bottom right corner of the net from the right side of the 6-yard box. It was the second goal of the tournament for Bello, who scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the opener.

In the 56th minute, Salomón Rondón used an assist from Yangel Herrera to send a left-footed kick from the center of box to the middle of the net. It was also the second goal for Rondón, who scored on a penalty kick in a 1-0 victory over Mexico in the team’s second match.

Eric Ramírez completed the scoring when he took a through ball from Kervin Andrade in the 85th minute and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Goalkeeper Rafael Romo stopped one shot on goal for Venezuela.

Jahmali Waite did not have a save in goal for Jamaica (0-3-0).

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Venezuela /

Jamaica

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Venezuela brushes aside Jamaica to top Group B
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Ecuador qualifies for quarterfinals with draw against Mexico
    AP
  3. U.S. Trials: McLaughlin-Levrone breaks world record, qualifies to defend Olympic title
    AP
  4. JAM vs VEN Highlights, Copa America 2024: Venezuela puts three past Jamaica to top group
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Ecuador highlights, MEX 0-0 ECU, Copa America 2024: La Tri qualifies for quarterfinals as Group B runners up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. France vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of FRA v BEL Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 round of 16, FRA v BEL preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Venezuela brushes aside Jamaica to top Group B
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Ecuador qualifies for quarterfinals with draw against Mexico
    AP
  5. France vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of FRA v BEL Round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Venezuela brushes aside Jamaica to top Group B
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Ecuador qualifies for quarterfinals with draw against Mexico
    AP
  3. U.S. Trials: McLaughlin-Levrone breaks world record, qualifies to defend Olympic title
    AP
  4. JAM vs VEN Highlights, Copa America 2024: Venezuela puts three past Jamaica to top group
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Ecuador highlights, MEX 0-0 ECU, Copa America 2024: La Tri qualifies for quarterfinals as Group B runners up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment