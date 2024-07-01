MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out

JAM vs VEN: Follow for all LIVE score updates from the Copa America 2024 Group B clash between Jamaica and Venezuela.

Updated : Jul 01, 2024 05:32 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) celebrates with midfielder José Andrés Martínez (13) after blocking a cross from Mexico forward Ernesto Vega.
Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) celebrates with midfielder José Andrés Martínez (13) after blocking a cross from Mexico forward Ernesto Vega. | Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
infoIcon

Venezuela defender Jon Mikel Aramburu (4) celebrates with midfielder José Andrés Martínez (13) after blocking a cross from Mexico forward Ernesto Vega. | Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the Copa America 2024 Group B clash between Jamaica and Venezuela.

Playing XIs

Jamaica - Waite (GK); Hector, Laitbeaudiere, Pinnock; Harding, Lowe, Palmer, Leight; Cephas, Gray, Antonio

Venezuela - Romo (GK); Gonzalez, Aramburu, Osorio, Angel; Martinez, Herrera, Machis, Segovia, Bello; Rondon

Preview

Venezuela faces Jamaica in their final Copa America group stage match on Sunday, but coach Fernando Batista will be absent after being suspended by CONMEBOL.

Batista was handed a one-match ban after Venezuela’s late arrival to the field of play in their 1-0 win over Mexico, joining Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni who have also been sanctioned by the South American football’s governing body.

“Batista is very hurt because he won’t be able to lead the team, but we respect the decision,” assistant coach Leandro Cufre told a news conference on Saturday.

Venezuela go into its clash with Jamaica as Group B leaders with six points, having secured its place in the last eight and with the possibility of progressing as group winners, potentially avoiding defending champions Argentina in the next round.

“We have to think about putting out the best team we can because the most important thing tomorrow is to get a good result,” added Cufre. 

Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?

The Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Monday, June 30 (5:30 AM IST) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?

There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to live stream the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?

There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record

Jamaica and Venezuela have met each other seven times before, with the latter holding the head-to-head advantage in their meetings.

Played - 7

Jamaica - 2 | Venezuela - 4 | Draw - 1

Their last meeting in the 2016 Copa America, with Venezuela winning 1-0.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Jamaica /

Venezuela

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX0-0 ECU, Copa America 2024: Match updates; First half is underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who is Mark Lajal, the Estonian qualifier playing against Carlos Alcaraz in first round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
    AP
  2. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX0-0 ECU, Copa America 2024: Match updates; First half is underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Quarterfinal fixtures: Spain vs Germany, England vs Switzerland confirmed in knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX0-0 ECU, Copa America 2024: Match updates; First half is underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who is Mark Lajal, the Estonian qualifier playing against Carlos Alcaraz in first round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment