The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on July 1, the Round of 16 fixtures:

France vs Belgium (Round of 16) - July 1, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Portugal vs Slovenia (Round of 16) - July 2, 12:30 JAM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

FRANCE VS BELGIUM

PREVIEW

By this stage of the European Championship, favourites France and contenders Belgium would have wanted to be well into their stride and hitting their straps as they enter the knockout stages.

Instead, the neighbours go spluttering into the last 16 and into a head-on collision in Duesseldorf on Monday after both failed to finish top of their first-round group.

France’s much-vaunted attack is suffering from a crisis of confidence and coach Didier Deschamps, usually a steady hand guiding the squad, looks unsure of what his next move will be.

Belgium will have had some motivation sucked out of its cause following an astonishingly hostile reaction from its own supporters after it limped into the next stage of the tournament in Germany.

Despite Wednesday’s draw with Ukraine assuring it progress, it was subjected to loud barracking from its fans and has since closed ranks.

PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA

Portugal’s talented squad led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the Frankfurt Arena pitch to face underdog Slovenia in their Euro 2024 Round-of-16 clash on Monday (July 2, 12:30 AM IST).

Despite finishing top of Group F with six points, Portugal stumbled to an unexpected defeat against lowly Georgia that raised many questions after it arrived in Germany with high expectations as one of the odds-on favourites to win the title.

In their only meeting in March, Portugal struggled against Slovenia who gave Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos following a disappointing loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

