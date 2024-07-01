MagazineBuy Print

France vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 round of 16, FRA v BEL preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between France and Belgium.

Updated : Jul 01, 2024 07:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024.
Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
PREVIEW

By this stage of the European Championship, favourites France and contenders Belgium would have wanted to be well into their stride and hitting their straps as they enter the knockout stages.

Instead, the neighbours go spluttering into the last 16 and into a head-on collision in Duesseldorf on Monday after both failed to finish top of their first-round group.

France’s much-vaunted attack is suffering from a crisis of confidence and coach Didier Deschamps, usually a steady hand guiding the squad, looks unsure of what his next move will be.

Belgium will have had some motivation sucked out of its cause following an astonishingly hostile reaction from its own supporters after it limped into the next stage of the tournament in Germany.

Despite Wednesday’s draw with Ukraine assuring it progress, it was subjected to loud barracking from its fans and has since closed ranks.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

Captain Kevin De Bruyne did not take kindly to the abuse. His attitude and demeanour will set the tone for the rest of the Belgian side as they look to leave behind them the limp performances from the group stage.

Romelu Lukaku needs to find his scoring touch after a number of missed opportunities in the tournament. His record 85 goals for Belgium does not include any from Euro 2024, and overall he has a poor scoring record at major tournaments.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match match will kick off on Monday, July 1 9:30 PM IST at the Veltins-Arena.
Where to watch the live telecast of the France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam
Where to live stream the France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

