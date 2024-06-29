Copa America 2024: Qualification scenarios after matchday 2; How can teams reach quarterfinals?

Being held in the United States of America, the Copa America 2024 has already started to throw up some surprises. Going into matchday 3, some big names might have to claw into their reserves to secure a quarterfinals spot.

Here is what each team in the Copa America 2024 needs to do to qualify for the quarterfinals:

Group A

Argentina:

Lionel Scaloni’s men have qualified for the quarterfinals after winning their first two games against Canada and Chile.

The defending champion can end its group stage as toppers with either a win or a draw against Peru.

Canada:

It has to win against Chile in its last group stage match to take its points tally to six and qualify for the quarterfinals.

If Canada draws against Chile, then it has to hope for Argentina to either beat Peru or draw against it.

Chile:

It has to win against Canada to have a shot at making it into the quarterfinals.

If Chile does win against Canada, then it has to hope Peru loses to Argentina.

If Chile draws against or loses to Canada then it will be out of the tournament.

Peru:

It will have to defeat defending champion Argentina to have a chance at qualifying for the quarterfinals.

If Peru does beat Argentina, it will have to hope for a draw between Canada and Chile.

Group B

Venezuela:

After winning its first two games, Venezuela has confirmed its place in the quarterfinals.

If it wins or draws against Jamaica, Venezuela will end as table toppers in the group.

Ecuador:

It has to beat Mexico in its final group stage match to qualify for the quarters.

If it draws against Mexico, Ecuador will go through to the next round as the second-placed team in the group courtesy a slightly better goal difference.

Mexico:

It has to beat Ecuador in its final group stage match to qualify for the quarters.

Mexico cannot afford to draw against Ecuador as it is behind in goal difference.

Jamaica:

Out of contention as it has been eliminated after two losses.

Group C

Uruguay:

It will need at least a draw against USA to confirm its quarterfinals spot.

If it draws or wins against USA, Uruguay will finish as table toppers.

USA:

It has to beat Uruguay to be in the race for quarterfinals.

If USA beats Uruguay, it will need Panama and Bolivia to either draw or the latter to beat the former.

USA can also go through if it beats Uruguay and is ahead of Panama in terms of goal difference and other tiebreakers if Panama beats Bolivia.

Panama:

Panama cannot lose to Bolivia in order to qualify for the next round.

If it wins the game against Bolivia, then it will need Uruguay to either beat or draw against USA.

If it beats Bolivia, and USA beats Uruguay, then it would depend on the tiebreakers like goal difference to determine the quarterfinalists.

Bolivia:

It will need to beat Panama, and have better tiebreaker parameters than the other two teams with three points each, to qualify.

Group D

Colombia:

Colombia has qualified.

It needs at least a draw against Brazil to top the group.

Brazil:

It needs to win its last game against Colombia, or draw to be in contention for the quarterfinals.

If Brazil wins or draws against Colombia, it will have to hope that Paraguay draws or beats Costa Rica.

If Brazil loses to Colombia and Costa Rica wins against Paraguay, then it would depend on the tiebreaker parameters to decide the second quarterfinalist from the group.

Costa Rica:

Costa Rica needs to win its last match against Paraguay to have any chance.

Paraguay:

It got eliminated after its loss to Brazil.