Copa America 2024: Brazil reaches quarterfinals after 1-1 draw against Colombia

Brazil played an action-packed 1-1 draw with Colombia in California on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa America quarterfinals.

Colombia, which finished top of Group D on seven points, faces Panama in the quarters while second-placed Brazil takes on Group C winner Uruguay.

A frantic first fifteen minutes at Levi’s Stadium saw Colombia go within inches of scoring after James Rodriguez hit the crossbar before Raphinha whipped a sublime free-kick into the top corner to give Brazil the lead in the 12th minute.

Colombia had a Davinson Sanchez goal disallowed for offside before striker Jhon Cordoba’s brilliant through ball was rifled into the net by Daniel Munoz to level the scores in first-half stoppage time.

Despite the searing California heat, neither side let the intensity drop after the break. Raphinha fired a free kick just wide, and Andreas Pereira tested Camilo Vargas with a long-range effort, but Colombia held on for the draw and stretched their unbeaten run to 26 matches.