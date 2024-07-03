Brazil vs Colombia LIVE score, BRA 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: Raphinha scores from freekick for a Selecao lead, match updates

- July 03, 2024 06:5220’ BRA 1-0 COL
VAR is having a look at Colombia’s goal. By the looks of it, it is a close one. It remains to be seen what is the outcome.
- July 03, 2024 06:5219’ BRA 1-0 COL
Colombia thought it had taken a lead after Sanchez heads the ball inside the net from James Rodriguez’s freekick but it is immediately ruled out after the assistant raises his flag for offside.
- July 03, 2024 06:4917’ BRA 1-0 COL
Close - A cross comes in from the left and James Rodriguez looks to catch out Alisson at his near-post with a first-time volley. However, he cannot keep his shot down and the ball flies over the crossbar for a Brazil goalkick.
- July 03, 2024 06:4814’ BRA 1-0 COL
Colombia is sticking to the script of attacking relentlessly despite going down. It is unbeaten for 25 matches and will want to keep the streak going.
- July 03, 2024 06:44GOAL12’ GOOALL! BRA 1-0 COL! RAPHINHA WITH A SCREAMER!
It is a brilliant freekick from Raphinha. He wraps his foot around the ball and goes for a shot from the freekick. The connection is beautiful and the ball flies into the top-left corner, leaving Vargas with no chance to get a touch. A wonderful effort from the Brazilian to give his team a precious lead.
- July 03, 2024 06:4312’ BRA 0-0 COL
Brazil gets a foul in a promising area and Raphinha to take the freekick.
- July 03, 2024 06:4311’ BRA 0-0 COL
Guimaraes gets the ball just outside Colombia’s penalty area and goes for a low shot. Vargas gets down quickly to make the save and send the ball out for a corner.
- July 03, 2024 06:428’ BRA 0-0 COL
Off the post - James Rodriguez stands over the freekick and goes for goal. He catches his shot really well and the ball clips the crossbar and goes out of play.
- July 03, 2024 06:41YELLOW CARD7’ BRA 0-0 COL! Vinicius to miss quarters
Brazil booking: Bad news for Brazil as Vinicius Junior sees a yellow card, which means that he will miss the quarterfinal should his team qualify.
- July 03, 2024 06:397’ BRA 0-0 COL
Colombia with its first proper attack, with Machado leading the charge. It keeps the ball well in the final third. James gets the ball in the final third but is fouled by Vinicius. The referee blows his whistle for a freekick.
- July 03, 2024 06:364’ BRA 0-0 COL
Raphinha looks menacing on the right and this time, makes a run to the goalline and goes for a cutback. But his cross is blocked. It has been all Brazil in these early minutes.
- July 03, 2024 06:364’ BRA 0-0 COL
Colombia is living life dangerously with a risky backpass to Vargas amidst a sea of Brazil bodies. But Vargas manages to get to the ball and clear it to safety.
- July 03, 2024 06:353’ BRA 0-0 COL
Rodrygo makes a surging run inside the Colombia half and is brought down. The Selecao have a freekick and can deliver a cross inside the box.
- July 03, 2024 06:341’ BRA 0-0 COL
Raphinha goes all-in for a challenge and has hurt himself in the process. However, by the looks of it, he should be okay to continue after some medical attention.
- July 03, 2024 06:331’ BRA 0-0 COL
Brazil gets on the attack straight away as Raphinha races down the right flank and sends a cross inside the box with the outside of his boot. The cross does not find a Brazil shirt and Vargas collects.
- July 03, 2024 06:31KICK-OFF!
The Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia is underway at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- July 03, 2024 05:34Brazil vs Colombia starting lineups!
Brazil starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Gomes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo
Colombia starting line-up (4-3-3): Vargas; Machado, Cuesta, Sanchez, Munoz; Arias, Lerma, Rios; Diaz, Cordoba, Rodriguez
- July 03, 2024 05:12Lineups should be out shortly. Here is Sportstar’s prediction as to how Brazil and Colombia will start today!
- July 03, 2024 05:00PREVIEW
Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.
Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.
Its last defeat was over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina, which effectively ended its 2022 World Cup qualification hopes.
Colombia fired manager Reinaldo Rueda and brought back Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who worked for several years as Jose Pekerman’s assistant when he was in charge.
(with inputs from Reuters)
Read full preview HERE
BRA v COL, Copa America 2024: Brazil and red-hot Colombia brace for heated Group D clash
Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.
When and where will the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?
The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Wednesday, July 3 (6:30 AM IST) at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Colombia LIVE score, BRA 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: Raphinha scores from freekick for a Selecao lead, match updates
- Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior to miss quarterfinals through suspension
- LIVE Brazil vs Colombia match-in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v COL real-time photo gallery
- Costa Rica vs Paraguay LIVE score, CRC 2-0 PAR, Copa America 2024: Alcocer scores shortly after Calvo to double Los Ticos’ ahead
- Copa America 2024, LIVE points table: Brazil takes on Colombia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE