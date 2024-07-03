Brazil vs Colombia LIVE score, BRA 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: Raphinha scores from freekick for a Selecao lead, match updates

PREVIEW

Five-times World Cup champion Brazil and in-form Colombia meet in North California on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in its last 25 matches.

Its last defeat was over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina, which effectively ended its 2022 World Cup qualification hopes.

Colombia fired manager Reinaldo Rueda and brought back Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who worked for several years as Jose Pekerman’s assistant when he was in charge.

When and where will the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?

The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Wednesday, July 3 (6:30 AM IST) at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?

There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to live stream the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?

There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?

In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)