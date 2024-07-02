MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Donovan Mitchell to stay at Cleveland Cavaliers, agrees to three-year deal extension - Reports

The 27-year-old guard, a five-time NBA All-Star who spent five seasons with Utah before joining the Cavs in 2022, averaged 26.6 points and career highs of 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game last season.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 22:45 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | Photo Credit: AP

Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a three-year NBA contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $150.3 million that keeps him with the team through 2028-29, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The 27-year-old guard, a five-time NBA All-Star who spent five seasons with Utah before joining the Cavs in 2022, averaged 26.6 points and career highs of 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game last season.

NBA free agency rules place a moratorium on signings until Saturday, meaning teams cannot complete deals, leaving media reports to reveal what plans are in store for top players and clubs.

The Cavaliers, who lost to eventual champion Boston in the second round of last season’s playoffs, fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the campaign and have hired former Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach.

ALSO READ | LeBron James opts out to seek new deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Donovan’s deal, according to ESPN, includes a $54 million player option for the 2027-28 season, pushing the Cavs to become a contender in the next three seasons to keep the star playmaker.

Free agency has already produced some big moves, with Paul George departing the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Philadelphia 76ers and Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors to join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Dallas Mavericks, who lost to Boston in last month’s NBA Finals.

The Celtics have signed extensions with their starting lineup after making a deal Monday with Jayson Tatum for a five-year extension worth $315 million -- the largest contract in league history.

Among other free agents on the market is LeBron James, who is expected to make a deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers and play alongside his son Bronny, taken by the team in the second round of last week’s NBA Draft.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

