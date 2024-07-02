LIVE Romania vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ROU 0-0 NED; Virgil van Dijk starts; Match kicks off

- July 02, 2024 21:388’ ROU 0-0 NED
A bandaged-up Hagi gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and dribbles the length of the half before laying the ball off to Marin. Nathan Ake tracked the run well and clears the ball away from danger.
- July 02, 2024 21:365’ ROU 0-0 NED
Hagi is getting bandaged up on the sidelines after colliding with Dumfries.
- July 02, 2024 21:333’ ROU 0-0 NED
Romania gets the ball and R Marin whips in a cross into the middle from the right. Hagi is there but so is Dumfries, who strongly heads the ball away from the Romanian.
- July 02, 2024 21:322’ ROU 0-0 NED
Both teams havestarted the match aggressively, chasing the ball all the way to the ends of the pitch. Netherlands is passing the ball around the back trying to settle but Romania’s high press is troubling them.
- July 02, 2024 21:30ROU 0-0 NED | KICK OFF!!
The Netherlands kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- July 02, 2024 21:22Minutes to kick-off
The players are making their way into the Munich Football Arena. Virgil van Dijk leads the Dutch while Nicolae Stanciu leads Romania.
- July 02, 2024 20:41ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 14
Netherlands: 10
Romania: 1
Draws: 3
ROU vs NED, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania
The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.
- July 02, 2024 20:28Romania starting XI
Nita, Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Mogos, M. Marin, Man, R. Marin, Stanciu (C), Hagi, Dragus
- July 02, 2024 20:27Netherlands starting XI
Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Djik (C), Ake, Schouten, Reijnders, Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo, Depay
- July 02, 2024 20:25LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, July 2 at the Munich Football Arena.
The match between Romania and Netherlands will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
