LIVE Romania vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ROU 0-0 NED; Virgil van Dijk starts; Match kicks off

ROU vs NED: Follow the live updates of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands, being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Updated : Jul 02, 2024 21:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.
Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.
Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta. | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 pre-quarterfinal between Romania and Netherlands, being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

  • July 02, 2024 21:38
    8’ ROU 0-0 NED

    A bandaged-up Hagi gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and dribbles the length of the half before laying the ball off to Marin. Nathan Ake tracked the run well and clears the ball away from danger.

  • July 02, 2024 21:36
    5’ ROU 0-0 NED

    Hagi is getting bandaged up on the sidelines after colliding with Dumfries.

  • July 02, 2024 21:33
    3’ ROU 0-0 NED

    Romania gets the ball and R Marin whips in a cross into the middle from the right. Hagi is there but so is Dumfries, who strongly heads the ball away from the Romanian.

  • July 02, 2024 21:32
    2’ ROU 0-0 NED

    Both teams havestarted the match aggressively, chasing the ball all the way to the ends of the pitch. Netherlands is passing the ball around the back trying to settle but Romania’s high press is troubling them.

  • July 02, 2024 21:30
    ROU 0-0 NED | KICK OFF!!

    The Netherlands kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • July 02, 2024 21:26
    Take a look at the major talking points from this match

    Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: De Ligt benched; Top talking points from ROM v NED

    Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: De Ligt benched; Top talking points from ROM v NED

  • July 02, 2024 21:22
    Minutes to kick-off

    The players are making their way into the Munich Football Arena. Virgil van Dijk leads the Dutch while Nicolae Stanciu leads Romania.

  • July 02, 2024 21:17
    TAKE A LOOK AT THE LIVE PICTURES FROM THE MATCH HERE

    LIVE Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16 match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ROM v NED

    ROM VS NED LIVE pictures: Take a look at the live match in pictures from the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands bieng played at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

  • July 02, 2024 21:03
    Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting today?

    Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Romania vs Netherlands?

    Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt not starting for the Netherlands against Romania in Euro 2024 round of 16 clash being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

  • July 02, 2024 20:54
    Is Ianis Hagi, Romania’s midfielder related to former player Gheorghe Hagi?

    ROM vs NED, Euro 2024: Is Ianis Hagi, Romania’s midfielder related to former player Gheorghe Hagi? 

    The 25-year-old winger made two substitute appearances during the group stage before starting his team’s last match against Slovakia before starting in the round of 16 match vs Netherlands.

  • July 02, 2024 20:41
    ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 14

    Netherlands: 10

    Romania: 1

    Draws: 3

  • July 02, 2024 20:34
    PREVIEW

    ROU vs NED, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania

    The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

  • July 02, 2024 20:28
    Romania starting XI

    Nita, Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Mogos, M. Marin, Man, R. Marin, Stanciu (C), Hagi, Dragus

  • July 02, 2024 20:27
    Netherlands starting XI

    Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Djik (C), Ake, Schouten, Reijnders, Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo, Depay

  • July 02, 2024 20:25
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • July 02, 2024 20:25
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, July 2 at the Munich Football Arena.

    The match between Romania and Netherlands will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

