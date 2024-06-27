MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Georgia’s Mikautadze leads the race ahead of Musiala, Gakpo

Gerogia’s Georges Mikautadze is leading the top scorer’s list in the ongoing European Championship 2024 in Germany.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 02:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring their second goal.
Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Georges Mikautadze scored in the third consecutive match in the ongoing Euro 2024 when he extended Georgia’s lead against Portugal from the spot in the 57th minute.

The 23-year-old forward scored in Georgia’s first ever match at the European Championship against Turkiye in a 1-2 loss. He then scored the equaliser against Czechia in the next match before scoring against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in the final Group F match.

The FC Metz player is also provided an assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s 2nd minute strike in the match.

The Georgian forward is followed by Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug and Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo with two goals each to their names.

Here is the list of top scorers in Euro 2024:

Player Country Goals
Georges Mikautadze Georgia 3
Niclas Fullkrug Germany 2
Cody Gakpo Netherlands 2
Razvan Marin Romania 2
Jamal Musiala Germany 2
Ivan Schranz Slovakia 2

Interestingly, the tournament in Germany has also seen seven own goals so far.

Euro 2024

Georgia

Portugal

