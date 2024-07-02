MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Canada full-back Buchanan taken to hospital after injury before quarterfinal

Canada suffered an injury blow as its full-back Tajon Buchanan suffered an injury in training, days before its Copa America 2024 quarterfinal against Venezuela on July 5.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 23:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tajon Buchanan of Canada kicks the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Canada and Chile at Exploria Stadium on June 29, 2024.
Tajon Buchanan of Canada kicks the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Canada and Chile at Exploria Stadium on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Tajon Buchanan of Canada kicks the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Canada and Chile at Exploria Stadium on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Canada suffered an injury blow as its full-back Tajon Buchanan suffered an injury in training, days before its Copa America 2024 quarterfinal against Venezuela on July 5.

“Canada Soccer confirms that Tajon Buchanan sustained an injury to his lower leg during today’s training session. He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” the team said in an official statement.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Buchanan, who plays for Inter Milan in the Serie A, started Canada’s opening match of the tournament, against Argentina and came off the bench in the next two games, against Peru and Chile, respectively.

Canada is playing at the Copa America for the first time, and under head coach Jesse Marsh, sailed into the quarterfinals as the Group A runner-up.

Related Topics

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Canada /

Inter Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Romania vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ROU 0-2 NED; Donyell Malen makes it two for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Austria vs Turkey, round of 16; Predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT v TUR; Calhanoglu not in Turkiye squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada full-back Buchanan taken to hospital after injury before quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil to celebrate national ‘King Pele Day’ on November 19 to pay tribute to football great
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil to celebrate national ‘King Pele Day’ on November 19 to pay tribute to football great
    AP
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada full-back Buchanan taken to hospital after injury before quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Hakan Calhanoglu not playing in Austria vs Turkiye?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT v TUR; Calhanoglu not in Turkiye squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was Gakpo’s goal not given by VAR in Romania vs Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Romania vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ROU 0-2 NED; Donyell Malen makes it two for the Dutch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Austria vs Turkey, round of 16; Predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Austria vs Turkey score, Euro 2024 round of 16: AUT v TUR; Calhanoglu not in Turkiye squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada full-back Buchanan taken to hospital after injury before quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil to celebrate national ‘King Pele Day’ on November 19 to pay tribute to football great
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment