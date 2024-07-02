Copa America 2024: Canada full-back Buchanan taken to hospital after injury before quarterfinal

Canada suffered an injury blow as its full-back Tajon Buchanan suffered an injury in training, days before its Copa America 2024 quarterfinal against Venezuela on July 5.

“Canada Soccer confirms that Tajon Buchanan sustained an injury to his lower leg during today’s training session. He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” the team said in an official statement.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Buchanan, who plays for Inter Milan in the Serie A, started Canada’s opening match of the tournament, against Argentina and came off the bench in the next two games, against Peru and Chile, respectively.

Canada is playing at the Copa America for the first time, and under head coach Jesse Marsh, sailed into the quarterfinals as the Group A runner-up.