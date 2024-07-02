Cody Gakpo found the net for Netherlands to extend its lead over Romania in the Euro 2024 round of 16 however after a long VAR check, he was ruled off-side.
In the 63rd minute, Netherlands got a corner which after being a headed by Nathan Ake, landed to Gakpo who netted it with ease as the dutch fans were off celebrating, however, after a brief VAR check it was found out that Gakpo was offside.
Gakpo was marginally ahead of Radu Dragusin the moment his Dutch teammate touched the ball and hence he was deemed offside. Even Gakpo seemed a bit unsure about his positioning after the goal and although the linesman couldn’t spot it, VAR came to the rescue.
A player is in an offside position if:
- Any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents’ half (excluding the halfway line) and any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents’ goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent.
- The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.
