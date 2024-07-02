MagazineBuy Print

Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: Gakpo’s goal ruled out by VAR; Top talking points from ROM v NED

Take a look at all the major talking points from the Romania and Netherlands, high profile Euro 2024 round of 16 match played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 21:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands at Munich Football Arena on July 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands at Munich Football Arena on July 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands at Munich Football Arena on July 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Romania and Netherlands are playing in Euro 2024 round of 16 match at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday.

PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA HIGHLIGHTS

Take a look at all the major talking points from the match:

De Ligt benched for Oranje

Matthijs de Ligt finds himself on the bench for Netherlands in Euro 2024 yet again. The Bayern Munich defender is yet to start a game in the ongoing European Championship.

Here are the Euro 2024 rules of suspension.

Clash of head between Ragi and Dumfries

In the third minute of the match, Romania got the ball and R Marin whipped in a cross into the middle from the right. Ianis Hagi was there but so is Denzel Dumfries, who strongly headed the ball away from the Romanian. Hagi went to ground holding his head and got bandaged up by the medical team before resuming the match.

Gakpo gave Netherlands lead

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo gave Netherlands lead in the 19th minute with a brilliant right footed strike. Netherlands was enjoying a good spell of possession after a shaky start to the game. Gakpo got the ball on the left side of the box and cut into the penalty area. He lashed his foot at the ball and it went in at near post after touching the fingertips of Romanian keeper Nita.

FOLLOW ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS LIVE

Van Dijk denied by woodwork

Virgil van Dijk hit the post in the 57th minute with a bullet header from a set piece situation. The Liverpool defender rose highest to met Xavi Simons’ corner and beat diving Nita but only found the outside of the near post.

Gakpo’s goal ruled out by VAR

Gakpo thought he had given his team a two goal cushion after he found the back of the net on the 62nd minute before after a VAR check the goal was ruled out. The Liverpool player was in an offside position when the final ball was played before lifting it over Nita.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

