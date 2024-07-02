Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: Gakpo’s goal ruled out by VAR; Top talking points from ROM v NED

Romania and Netherlands are playing in Euro 2024 round of 16 match at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday.

Take a look at all the major talking points from the match:

De Ligt benched for Oranje

Matthijs de Ligt finds himself on the bench for Netherlands in Euro 2024 yet again. The Bayern Munich defender is yet to start a game in the ongoing European Championship.

Clash of head between Ragi and Dumfries

In the third minute of the match, Romania got the ball and R Marin whipped in a cross into the middle from the right. Ianis Hagi was there but so is Denzel Dumfries, who strongly headed the ball away from the Romanian. Hagi went to ground holding his head and got bandaged up by the medical team before resuming the match.

Gakpo gave Netherlands lead

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo gave Netherlands lead in the 19th minute with a brilliant right footed strike. Netherlands was enjoying a good spell of possession after a shaky start to the game. Gakpo got the ball on the left side of the box and cut into the penalty area. He lashed his foot at the ball and it went in at near post after touching the fingertips of Romanian keeper Nita.

Van Dijk denied by woodwork

Virgil van Dijk hit the post in the 57th minute with a bullet header from a set piece situation. The Liverpool defender rose highest to met Xavi Simons’ corner and beat diving Nita but only found the outside of the near post.

Gakpo’s goal ruled out by VAR

Gakpo thought he had given his team a two goal cushion after he found the back of the net on the 62nd minute before after a VAR check the goal was ruled out. The Liverpool player was in an offside position when the final ball was played before lifting it over Nita.