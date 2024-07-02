Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: Round of 16 match paused after pitch invader gets on field

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Netherlands and Romania was paused temporarily after a pitch invader got onto the field in the 90th minute, in Germany on Tuesday.

The game was stopped as there were popcorn and drinks thrown on the ground while a child also ran into the pitch, who was later escorted out of the ground. Minutes later, Donyell Malen scored the third goal for the Dutch, piling further misery on Romania, ending the game 3-0 in their favour.

Romanian keeper distracted by a shoe!

Even in the dying embers of the game, just as Donyell Malen scored the third goal, Romanian keeper Florin Nita was distracted by a trainer (shoe) thrown into his box from the stands.

Nita was seen trying to kick the shoe away but Netherlands caught him off guard after a quick counter-attack by Malen that sealed the quarterfinal spot for the Dutch.

Not the first time

Earlier this week, UEFA fined its tournament co-organizer Germany for failing to stop selfie-seekers from coming onto the field to get photos taken with Cristiano Ronaldo at the European Championship.

UEFA published a slew of disciplinary rulings Monday that included two fines totalling 20,000 euros (USD 21,500) for the German football federation.

The charges related to “order and security” at games and “protection of the playing area” at Portugal’s games against the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Multiple fans have invaded the playing field to take photos with Ronaldo during and after games.

The Portugal star posed for one in-game photo with a young boy but grew visibly frustrated at the repeated security failures during the game against Turkey.