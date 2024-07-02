MagazineBuy Print

ROM vs NED, Euro 2024: Is Ianis Hagi, Romania’s midfielder related to former player Gheorghe Hagi? 

The 25-year-old winger made two substitute appearances during the group stage before starting his team’s last match against Slovakia before starting in the round of 16 match vs Netherlands.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 20:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Romania’s midfielder Ianis Hagi reacts.
Romania's midfielder Ianis Hagi reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP
Romania’s midfielder Ianis Hagi reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ianis Hagi was named in the starting lineup of Romania in its Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash against Netherlands which is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old winger made two substitute appearances during the group stage before starting his team’s last match against Slovakia.

Romania finished the group stage at the top of Group E over Belgium and Hagi played an important part. 

He plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger for Scottish Premiership club Rangers and has spent the last season at La Liga club Deportivo Alaves. 

In 2018, he made his senior debut for Romania in a 3–0 UEFA Nations League win over Lithuania, coming on as a 68th-minute substitute for Claudiu Keseru.

Romanian Gheorghe Hagi opens his arms as England’s Sol Campbell hits the field.
Romanian Gheorghe Hagi opens his arms as England’s Sol Campbell hits the field. | Photo Credit: AFP
Romanian Gheorghe Hagi opens his arms as England's Sol Campbell hits the field. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ianis is the son of legendary Romanian footballer Gheorghe Hagi. The former attacking midfielder was considered one of the best players in the world during the 1980s and ‘90s. He is also regarded by many as the greatest Romanian footballer of all time.

Gheorghe is one of the few players to have played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. For Romania, he has 35 goals in 124 appearances. 

