Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Romania vs Netherlands?

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt not starting for the Netherlands against Romania in Euro 2024 round of 16 clash being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 21:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt before the match.
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 24-year-old has not been the starting centre-back under Ronald Koeman for the Oranje in the tournament so far.

Earlier, De Ligt said he has spoken to a psychologist after being benched for his country’s opening Euro 2024 matches. Koeman has trusted Virgil Van Diik and Stefan de Vrij over the former Ajax man.

De Ligt, 24, started for the Netherlands in its opening game of the 2022 World Cup but was dropped by then-coach Louis van Gaal as the Dutch reached the quarterfinals.

On 25 March 2017, De Ligt made his debut for the Netherlands national team in a 2–0 away defeat to Bulgaria during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification. At the age of 17, he became the youngest player to start for the national team since 1931.

He has two goals in 45 appearances for his country.

The defender had a disappointing season at Bayern Munich, which failed to win Bundesliga after 11 years and finished third. \

There are rumours that the Netherlands player is attracting interest from Premier League club Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

