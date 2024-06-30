LeBron James opts out to seek new deal with Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James opted out of the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to Saturday’s deadline.

The Lakers and James plan to work out a new three-year deal. James is eligible for a three-year, $162 million package.

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said his client will consider taking less money if it means Los Angeles can gain a $12.9 million mid-level exception to add a significant player.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement,” Paul told ESPN. “He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

James would have received $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season if he hadn’t opted out.

Los Angeles is interested in making sure James finishes his legendary career with the franchise.

Earlier this week, the Lakers selected Bronny James, son of LeBron, in the second round (55th overall) of Thursday’s NBA draft.

LeBron James, who turns 40 in December, has expressed multiple times that he wants to play with his son before ending his career.

ALSO READ | Dominant Celtics leaps across the Lakers

LeBron James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games this past season, which was his sixth campaign with the Lakers.

James, a four-time MVP, became the first player in history to top 40,000 career points. He’s a 20-time All-Star and has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 1,492 regular-season games.