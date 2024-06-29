IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Rain threat during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to interrupt the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final set to be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The weather is likely to be clear in the morning and match could start on scheduled time of 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).

However, according to Weather Underground, there is 50% chance of rain in the area in the afternoon which might interrupt the proceedings and stretch the game beyond scheduled hours.

Even if there’s no rain, the conditions will remain under the cloud cover and windy.

More about reserve day rules

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to interrupt proceedings during India vs South Africa final. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

What happens if it rains during India vs South Africa Final?

There will be extra time of 190 minutes and a reserve day as well. According to the playing conditions of the tournament, “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place, and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.