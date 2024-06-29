MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Rain threat during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final

The weather is likely to be clear in the morning and match could start on scheduled time of 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 16:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The pitch is prepared prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.
The pitch is prepared prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The pitch is prepared prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to interrupt the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final set to be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA Live Score Updates T20 World Cup Final

The weather is likely to be clear in the morning and match could start on scheduled time of 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).

However, according to Weather Underground, there is 50% chance of rain in the area in the afternoon which might interrupt the proceedings and stretch the game beyond scheduled hours.

Even if there’s no rain, the conditions will remain under the cloud cover and windy.

More about reserve day rules

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to interrupt proceedings during India vs South Africa final.
Scattered thunderstorms are likely to interrupt proceedings during India vs South Africa final. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground
lightbox-info

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to interrupt proceedings during India vs South Africa final. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

What happens if it rains during India vs South Africa Final?

There will be extra time of 190 minutes and a reserve day as well. According to the playing conditions of the tournament, “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place, and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Kapp, Luus battle on in last session
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Rain threat during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final: IND vs SA in title clash; Predicted XIs, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024, May 26 schedule: Alcaraz, Osaka in action, Wawrinka vs Murray clash in night session
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Rain threat during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa, Key Matchups T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Will Indian spinners hold Klaasen, Miller? Rohit’s approach vs Jansen in focus
    Ayan Acharya
  4. From Sunil Narine to Irfan Pathan - Best T20 World Cup final bowling performance
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: India’s road to final, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Kapp, Luus battle on in last session
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Rain threat during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final: IND vs SA in title clash; Predicted XIs, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024, May 26 schedule: Alcaraz, Osaka in action, Wawrinka vs Murray clash in night session
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment