IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Is there a reserve day for the India vs South Africa final? Rules and playing conditions explained

T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the reserve day rules and playing conditions explained for the final between India and South Africa in Barbados.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after rain stopped play during the semifinal against England.
India's Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after rain stopped play during the semifinal against England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav leaves the field after rain stopped play during the semifinal against England. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will play against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

With thunderstorms expected through the day, the game is likely to be interrupted by rain. In case play is not possible on Saturday, the match will resume on the reserve day, June 30.

According to the playing conditions of the tournament, “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place, and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.”

Both teams must bat 10 overs for a result. The additional time allocated for the title clash is 190 minutes.  If play has not resumed by the cut-off time on the scheduled day, play shall be abandoned for the day and the reserve day shall be used to either complete or replay the match.

In case the reserve day is needed, play will begin/resume at the same time (8:00 PM IST) it was supposed to on the original day. Further, if the match is reduced on the scheduled day and played before rain interrupts, it will resume from the same point on the reserve day.

Example 1: Match starts at 20 overs per side and there is an interruption at 9 overs. The match is reduced to 17 overs per side but before another ball is bowled, it rains and play is abandoned for the day. As the match did not resume under the revised overs, the match will continue on the Reserve Day at the original 20 overs per side.

Example 2: Consider the same example as above but with a minor difference - The match is reduced to 17 overs per side but play starts, and after an over has been bowled, rain abandons play for the day. As the match resumes, it will be continued on the reserve day as 17 overs per side.

