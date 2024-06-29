  • 1983 - ODI World Cup - Beat West Indies by 43 runs
  • 2000 - ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to New Zealand by 4 wickets
  • 2002 - ICC Champions Trophy - No Result (India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka)
  • 2003 - ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 125 runs
  • 2007 - T20 World Cup - Beat Pakistan by 5 runs
  • 2011 - ODI World Cup - Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
  • 2013 - ICC Champions Trophy - Beat England by 5 runs
  • 2014 - T20 World Cup - Lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
  • 2017 - ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs
  • 2021 - World Test Championship - Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets
  • 2023 - World Test Championship - Lost to Australia by 209 runs
  • 2023 - ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 6 wickets