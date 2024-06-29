India will feature in its third T20 World Cup final on Saturday where it will face South Africa and hope to clinch its second title.

The summit clash on Saturday will also be an opportunity for the Men in Blue to put an end to their unceremonious streak of losing in the finals of ICC tournaments. India has lost its last five ICC finals. Overall, India has featured in 12 ICC title matches and prevailed on just four occasions.

When did India last win an ICC final?

India, the winner of two ODI World Cups and one T20 World Cup, has not won an ICC trophy since 2013 when it beat England in the final of the Champions Trophy.

When did India last play an ICC World Cup final?

It last played a final against Australia in the ODI World Cup last year where it lost by six wickets. In 2023, the Rohit Sharma-led side also featured in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London, again going down to Australia by 209 runs.

When did India last play in an ICC T20 World Cup final?

In the T20 World Cup, India’s last appearance in the title decider was in 2014 where Sri Lanka beat it by six wickets to take the honours.

INDIA IN ICC TOURNAMENT FINALS