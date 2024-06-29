- June 29, 2024 08:26LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will Day 2 of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?
The Day 2 of the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.
Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?
The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.
- June 29, 2024 08:18Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Day 2 of the One-off Test between India Women and South Africa Women at Chennai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, PAR 1-4 BRA, Copa America 2024: Cubas sent off, Selecao lead comfortably, match updates
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W resumes on its highest total of 525 vs SA-W
- Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic ‘pain-free’ after Medvedev exhibition win
- LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
- Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE