India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W resumes on its highest total of 525 vs SA-W

IND vs SA Live Score, One-off Test: Catch the scores and updates from Day 2 of the one-off Test between India women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 08:26 IST

Team Sportstar
India Women's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
India Women's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the one-off Test between India women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

    What time will Day 2 of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?

    The Day 2 of the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.

    Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?

    The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.

    Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Day 2 of the One-off Test between India Women and South Africa Women at Chennai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game. 

India Women /

South Africa women

