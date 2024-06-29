From Sunil Narine to Irfan Pathan - Best T20 World Cup final bowling performance

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Over the years, final has witnessed some of best bowling performances that have changed the course of the game or has put the team in a dominating position.

Here are the top five bowling performances in T20 World Cup finals that resulted in the team winning:

1) Sunil Narine (West Indies, 2012) - In the final against Sri Lanka, West Indies was defending a low target of 138 when Narine turned up with a spell of 3/9 in 3.4 overs to rattle the host in Colombo. He picked the crucial wicket of Mahela Jayawardene and a dangerous-looking Nuwan Kulasekara before picking Lasith Malinga as the final nail in the coffin.

Sam Curran picked 3/12 in 2022 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

2) Sam Curran (England, 2022) - England chased down a paltry score of 138 runs in the final against Pakistan which was set up by Curran’s 3/12 in the first innings for which the all-rounder also received the player of the match award. Curran first removed Mohammad Rizwan and then got Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz, denting Pakistan’s late acceleration.

Amongst Irfan Pathan’s victims in that final were Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (a first ball-duck) and Yasir Arafat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

3) Irfan Pathan (India, 2007) - India was able to defend the 158-run target against Pakistan in the 2007 final due to some high-quality bowling in the middle overs by Pathan, who finished with 3/16 in his four overs. Amongst Pathan’s victims in that final were Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (a first ball-duck) and Yasir Arafat. He was awarded the player of the match for his performance.

Josh Hazlewood finished with 3/16 in 2021 final against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

4) Josh Hazlewood (Australia, 2021) - Hazlewood is known for his pinpoint accuracy and it was on display during the 2021 final against New Zealand where he finished with 3/16 in his four overs. He picked all three important wickets - Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Kane Williamson, who scored 85 off 48 balls.

Probably one of the less talked about impact in the World Cup final is by Abdul Razzak in 2009 who rocked Sri Lanka’s top order inside the PowerPlay. | Photo Credit: AFP

5) Abdul Razzak (Pakistan, 2009) - Probably one of the less talked about impact in the World Cup final is by Razzak in 2009 who rocked Sri Lanka’s top order inside the PowerPlay. Razzak bowled three overs, picking 3/20 with his victims including Jehan Mubarak, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene.