LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Vinicius Jr, Almiron start; Score; Kick-off at 6:30 AM IST

BRA vs PAR: Follow live updates of the Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Paraguay from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 06:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao of Brazil warm up during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium.
Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao of Brazil warm up during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao of Brazil warm up during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Paraguay from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.

  • June 29, 2024 06:05
    Head-to-head record!

    Brazil vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match

    As expected, Brazil has a superior head-to-head record and will be heavy favourites to win their second Group D match.

  • June 29, 2024 05:49
    In case you’re wondering!

    Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 match?

    Head coach Dorival Júnior didn’t name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL.

  • June 29, 2024 05:35
    Brazil starting line-up (4-2-3-1)

    Alisson (GK); Wendell, Marquinhos, Militao, Danilo; Gomes, Guimaraes; Vinicius, Paqueta, Savio; Rodrygo

  • June 29, 2024 05:31
    Paraguay starting line-up (4-3-3)

    Morinigo (GK); Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas, Bobadilla; Almiron, Arce, Enciso

  • June 29, 2024 05:22
    Stay tuned!

    Starting lineups should be out in less than 10 minutes. 

  • June 29, 2024 04:59
    Paraguay vs Brazil predicted lineups!

    Brazil vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of BRA v PAR Group D match

    Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta will be one of Brazil’s key players along with the obvious name of Vinicius Junior.

  • June 29, 2024 04:48
    PREVIEW

    Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener left the five-time World Cup winner questioning how to sharpen its cutting edge. 


    A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but was clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica playing with a back five. It roamed around its opponent’s box but was toothless, with just three of its 19 shots on target. 


    Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica. 


    That will pose another challenge for Brazil’s 62-year-old manager Dorival Jr who will have to find answers on how his side can break deadlocks and be more precise in front of goal. 


    (with inputs from Reuters)


    Read the full preview HERE

    PAR vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Brazil zeroes in on Paraguay while trying to fix its aim

    A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but was clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica, finishing its Copa America 2024 opener as a goalless draw.


    LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO


    When and where will the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?


    The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Saturday, June 29 (6:30 AM IST) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States of America. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?


    There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to live stream the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?


    There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?


    In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

