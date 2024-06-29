LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Vinicius Jr, Almiron start; Score; Kick-off at 6:30 AM IST

PREVIEW

Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener left the five-time World Cup winner questioning how to sharpen its cutting edge.

A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but was clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica playing with a back five. It roamed around its opponent’s box but was toothless, with just three of its 19 shots on target.

Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.

That will pose another challenge for Brazil’s 62-year-old manager Dorival Jr who will have to find answers on how his side can break deadlocks and be more precise in front of goal.

(with inputs from Reuters)

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?

The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Saturday, June 29 (6:30 AM IST) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States of America.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?

There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to live stream the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?

There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?

In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)