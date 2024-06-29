MagazineBuy Print

Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 match?

Published : Jun 29, 2024 05:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Neymar
File photo: Neymar | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Neymar does not feature in Brazil’s starting line-up ahead of its Copa America 2024 Group D match against Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The forward also didn’t feature in Brazil’s goalless draw against Costa Rica in its opening match of the tournament.

Head coach Dorival Júnior didn’t name Neymar on his 26-man roster for the tournament due to the player rupturing his ACL while playing for his country in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October. 

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from BRA vs PAR, Copa America 2024

The injury has kept Neymar out of action since then.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time highest goalscorer with 79 strikes in 128 appearances.

Casemiro is another major exclusion from the Brazil squad, with Dorival not selecting him for tactical reasons.

