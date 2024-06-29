MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Costa Rica Highlights, COL 3-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Comprehensive win confirms Los Cafeteros’ quarterfinals spot

Welcome to Sportstar’s Highlights of the coverage of the Group D fixture between Colombia and Costa Rica in the ongoing Copa America 2024.

Jun 29, 2024

Team Sportstar
Colombia players celebrate after their teammate Jhon Cordoba scores his side’s 3rd goal, and his first-ever competitive goal for the country, against Costa Rica.
Colombia players celebrate after their teammate Jhon Cordoba scores his side’s 3rd goal, and his first-ever competitive goal for the country, against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia players celebrate after their teammate Jhon Cordoba scores his side’s 3rd goal, and his first-ever competitive goal for the country, against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP

HIGHLIGHTS

Starting XIs:

Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica, Lerma, Rios, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba

Costa Rica: Sequeira, Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo, Quiros, Galo, Aguilera, Lassiter, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde.

PREVIEW

Colombia faces Costa Rica in a Group D fixture on Friday in the ongoing Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said his side will not underestimate Costa Rica on Friday as his side looks to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Colombia tops Group D after beating Paraguay 2-1 in their opener, while Costa Rica earned an impressive 0-0 draw with nine-times champions Brazil.

“We shouldn’t underestimate them. If it was a team that was going to sit back and defend I wouldn’t be worried. I’m worried about the change in attitude at times, that they’ve done well in other game situations,” said Lorenzo.

“They are going to give us a fight in all areas of the pitch. They are a young, strong team with a lot of energy. We have to be patient and they are going to compete physically. It’s not an easy team, it’s going to be tough.”

Costa Rica is well aware of the threat posed by Colombia’s forwards, said coach Gustavo Alfaro.

“They have strikers with different characteristics, but perhaps even more dangerous than the Brazilians with a high damage rate on the offensive,” he said at a news conference.

(With inputs from Reuters)

LIVE STREAM INFO

When to watch the Group D Colombia vs Costa Rica match?
The match between Colombia and Costa Rica will kick off at 3:30 am IST on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match in India?
While there isn’t any official confirmation on where Copa America 2024 will be telecast in India, the LIVE coverage of the match can be followed on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match in India?
While there isn’t any official confirmation on where Copa America 2024 will be streamed in India, the LIVE coverage of the match can be followed on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where will the Colombia vs Costa Rica match be telecast in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

