India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: IND-W wins toss, opts to bat; Dercksen makes debut for SA-W

IND vs SA Live Score, One-off Test: Catch the scores and live updates from Day 1 of the one-off Test between India women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Jun 28, 2024 09:19 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action on Day 1 of Test match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action on Day 1 of Test match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action on Day 1 of Test match between India (Women) and Australia (Women) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the one-off Test between India women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Key Updates
  • June 28, 2024 09:19
    India vs South Africa head-to-head

    Matches: 2

    India wins: 2

    South Africa wins: 0

    Last result: India won by an innings and 24 runs (Mysore, 2014)

  • June 28, 2024 09:10
    Playing XIs

    South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Derkcksen

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • June 28, 2024 09:02
    Toss Update!

    India wins the toss, opts to bat first! 

    All-rounder Annerie Dercksen making her debut for SA-W.

  • June 28, 2024 08:53
    A Women’s Test for Chepauk after ages....
  • June 28, 2024 08:45
    SQUADS

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnam Md Shakil, Uma Chetry

    South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Eliz-mari Marx

  • June 28, 2024 08:30
    PREVIEW

    In a city of happy hosts who go to any extent to make their visitors comfortable, India has potentially thrown the biggest curve ball possible to South Africa even before a ball has been bowled in the one-off Test between the nations starting here on Friday. 

    The red soil surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which for large part of matchday eve looked like a dust bowl, will pose the hardest challenge to the Proteas with its spin potency in the red-ball fixture. 

    This isn’t limited to the side’s wobbly manoeuvring of spinners but also about its deficient spin resources in the Test squad. While India boasts of some of the best spinners in the format – think Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana, all primary bowlers – in its ranks, the Proteas are scratching the end of the barrel looking for more spin resources. 

    There’s the versatile left-arm spin option in Nonkululeko Mlaba and a bunch of off spinners in Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker and Anneke Bosch. The most interesting turn for the spin contingent has to be Sune Luus’ surprising switch from leg-spin to off-spin. 

    - Lavanya L

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below

    IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: A comfortable host, a nervy visitor and a dust colosseum waiting to challenge

    The red soil surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which for large part of matchday eve looked like a dust bowl, will pose the hardest challenge to the Proteas with its spin potency in the red-ball fixture starting on Friday, June 28. 

  • June 28, 2024 08:10
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?

    The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.

    Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?

    The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • June 28, 2024 08:02
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the one-off Test between India and South Africa taking place in Chepauk, Chennai. Stay tuned for the scores and live updates from the game.

