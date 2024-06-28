MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Smriti-Shafali record highest partnership for India Women in Tests

The pair beat the previous record of 275 set by Thirush Kamini and Poonam Raut against the same opposition in Mysore in 2014.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 13:35 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India Women’s Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India Women’s Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma recorded the highest partnership across any wicket for India in Women’s Tests during the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

The pair beat the previous record of 275 set by Thirush Kamini and Poonam Raut against the same opposition in Mysore in 2014.

Highest Partnerships for India Women in Tests
290* - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma vs South Africa (Chennai, 2024)
275 - Thirush Kamini and Poonam Raut vs South Africa (Mysore, 2014)
167 - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma vs England (Bristol, 2021)
157 - Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj vs England (Taunton, 2002)
153 - Sandhya Agarwal and Gargi Banerjee vs Australia (Wankhede, 1984)

