IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Smriti-Shafali record highest partnership for India Women in Tests

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma recorded the highest partnership across any wicket for India in Women’s Tests during the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai on Friday.
The pair beat the previous record of 275 set by Thirush Kamini and Poonam Raut against the same opposition in Mysore in 2014.
Highest Partnerships for India Women in Tests
