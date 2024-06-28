MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NADA asks AFI to stop DP Manu from competing at National Inter-State Championships 2024

Manu was on the initial entry list for the National Inter-State Championships, which began on Thursday. But his name has been dropped from the updated roster.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 12:42 IST , Panchkula - 2 MINS READ

PTI
DP Manu has been dropped from the updated National Inter-State Championships roster.
DP Manu has been dropped from the updated National Inter-State Championships roster. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

DP Manu has been dropped from the updated National Inter-State Championships roster. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Javelin thrower DP Manu has been asked to stay away from competitions by the Athletics Federation of India on the instructions of the National Anti-Doping Agency as the Olympic hopeful is suspected to have been caught in the dope net.

The 24-year-old Manu, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, was more or less certain to qualify for the Olympics through world ranking quota but is set to miss the Paris bus after the latest development.

He was on the initial entry list for the National Inter-State Championships, which began on Thursday here. But his name has been dropped from the updated roster.

READ | Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI that NADA had asked the federation to stop Manu from competitions, but he did not confirm whether the athlete had committed a doping offence.

“There could be something like that, but we still don’t know what is the actual thing. There was a phone call to the AFI office (from the NADA) yesterday that he (Manu) be stopped from competitions,” Sumariwalla said.

“Otherwise, there are no details (on what kind of possible violation). I think the athlete (DP Manu) is finding out from the NADA what is the exact thing.”

Manu finished second behind Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 82.06m in the Federation Cup from May 15 to 19 in Bhubaneswar. He later won gold in the Taiwan Athletics Open in Taipei City on June 1 with a throw of 81.58m.

Manu was 15th in the World Athletics Road to Paris list and on course to qualify for the Paris Olympics as 32 athletes will compete in the men’s javelin throw event. The qualification deadline is June 30.

Chopra and Kishore Jena have already secured automatic qualification for the Olympics after breaching the entry standard of 85.50m.

A country can have a maximum of three athletes in an Olympic track and field event.

Related Topics

DP Manu /

National Inter-State Athletics Championship /

Athletics Federation of India /

Paris Olympics /

National Anti Doping Agency /

NADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Mandhana, Shafali put IND-W firmly on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. NADA asks AFI to stop DP Manu from competing at National Inter-State Championships 2024
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Smriti-Shafali record highest opening partnership for India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler defends toss decision after England’s title defence evaporates
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. NADA asks AFI to stop DP Manu from competing at National Inter-State Championships 2024
    PTI
  2. French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34
    AFP
  3. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri, Lyles and McLaughlin-Levrone cruise through early rounds
    AP
  4. Fraser-Pryce, Jackson get off to strong starts at Jamaican Olympic trials
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024: Injured triple jumper Eldhose Paul pulls out of Olympic qualification race
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Mandhana, Shafali put IND-W firmly on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. NADA asks AFI to stop DP Manu from competing at National Inter-State Championships 2024
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Smriti-Shafali record highest opening partnership for India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler defends toss decision after England’s title defence evaporates
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment