MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34

The 34-year-old, who has not competed at the international level since 2018, said that the onset of another injury, which had scotched any remaining hopes of competing at the Olympics in Paris, had prompted the decision.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 10:35 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Christophe Lemaitre of France suffers an injury during the men’s 100-metre race at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics Meet.
Christophe Lemaitre of France suffers an injury during the men’s 100-metre race at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics Meet. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Christophe Lemaitre of France suffers an injury during the men’s 100-metre race at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics Meet. | Photo Credit: AP

Christophe Lemaitre, a four-time European champion and Olympic and world bronze medallist in the 200m, announced his retirement from athletics on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who has not competed at the international level since 2018, said that the onset of another injury, which had scotched any remaining hopes of competing at the Olympics in Paris, had prompted the decision.

“The reasons are pretty simple,” he said.

“It’s just that I did everything this year to take part in the Paris Games, except that I didn’t succeed, unfortunately. There was yet another calf injury that appeared and that scuppered all my chances of hoping to qualify,” he added.

In 2010, aged just 20, he took the European championships in Barcelona by storm, winning the 100m, 200m and helping France to the 4x100m relay.

Six years later in Rio he took bronze in the Olympic 200m behind Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse.

In between, he won 200-metre bronze medal at the 2011 World Championships and five European medals in 2012, plus two more in 2014.

Related stories

Related Topics

Christophe Lemaitre

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34
    AFP
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali, Smriti combine for 50-run stand for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Steph Curry, LeBron James ‘excited’ to join forces for Olympics - Kerr
    AFP
  4. Skye Blakely out of Olympics gymnastics trials, suffers achilles injury
    AP
  5. Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34
    AFP
  2. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri, Lyles and McLaughlin-Levrone cruise through early rounds
    AP
  3. Fraser-Pryce, Jackson get off to strong starts at Jamaican Olympic trials
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024: Injured triple jumper Eldhose Paul pulls out of Olympic qualification race
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024: Kiran Pahal qualifies for women’s 400m in Olympics from National Inter-state Championships
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34
    AFP
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali, Smriti combine for 50-run stand for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Steph Curry, LeBron James ‘excited’ to join forces for Olympics - Kerr
    AFP
  4. Skye Blakely out of Olympics gymnastics trials, suffers achilles injury
    AP
  5. Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment