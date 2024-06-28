Double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson got off to smooth starts in Thursday’s 100m heats at the Jamaican Olympic athletics trials.
Fraser-Pryce, crowned in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012, won her race in Kingston in 10.98 seconds.
At 37, the eight-time Olympic medalist is aiming for a new title at the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26 and is gaining momentum after only resuming competition in mid-June.
Jackson, 29, a double world runner-up in the distance, was similarly comfortable in her heat, winning in 10.99.
The two sprinters were part of a resounding Jamaican hat-trick in Tokyo in 2021 behind Elaine Thompson-Herah, also crowned in Rio in 2016, who will not compete in the Paris Olympics after withdrawing from the trials on Wednesday due to injury.
Fraser-Pryce and Jackson meet on Friday for the semi-finals and the final, where they must take one of the first three places.
Over 400m, the surprise world champion from Budapest, 22-year-old Antonio Watson, pulled up after about 120m and will not compete in the Olympics.
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: IND-W wins toss, opts to bat against SA-W
- Fraser-Pryce, Jackson get off to strong starts at Jamaican Olympic trials
- Copa America 2024: Uruguay routs Bolivia 5-0 as Núñez scores in 7th straight game
- NBA Draft 2024: Bronny James, son of LeBron James, picked by Lakers
- T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli’s form is not a problem, says skipper Rohit Sharma
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE