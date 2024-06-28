MagazineBuy Print

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson get off to strong starts at Jamaican Olympic trials

At 37, the eight-time Olympic medalist is aiming for a new title at the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26 and is gaining momentum after only resuming competition in mid-June.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 09:03 IST , Kingston, Jamaica - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final. (File Photo) 
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates after winning the women's 100m final. (File Photo)  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson got off to smooth starts in Thursday’s 100m heats at the Jamaican Olympic athletics trials.

Fraser-Pryce, crowned in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012, won her race in Kingston in 10.98 seconds.

At 37, the eight-time Olympic medalist is aiming for a new title at the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26 and is gaining momentum after only resuming competition in mid-June.

Jackson, 29, a double world runner-up in the distance, was similarly comfortable in her heat, winning in 10.99.

The two sprinters were part of a resounding Jamaican hat-trick in Tokyo in 2021 behind Elaine Thompson-Herah, also crowned in Rio in 2016, who will not compete in the Paris Olympics after withdrawing from the trials on Wednesday due to injury.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson meet on Friday for the semi-finals and the final, where they must take one of the first three places.

Over 400m, the surprise world champion from Budapest, 22-year-old Antonio Watson, pulled up after about 120m and will not compete in the Olympics.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce /

Paris Olympics

