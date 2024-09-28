MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan

Gulveer Singh broke his national record in the men’s 5000m event by clocking 13:11.82 at World Athletics Continental Tour in Niigata, Japan on Saturday.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 18:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Gulveer Singh broke his 5000m national record on Saturday. (File Photo)
India’s Gulveer Singh broke his 5000m national record on Saturday. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Gulveer Singh broke his 5000m national record on Saturday. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

Gulveer Singh broke his national record in the men’s 5000m event by clocking 13:11.82 to win gold at World Athletics Continental Tour in Niigata, Japan on Saturday.

Gulveer, in June this year, had broken Avinash Sable’s record at the 2024 Portland Track Festival by clocking 13:18.92.

The 26-year-old surpassed Avinash’s record of 13:19.30 set at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 in LA to secure a personal best. The 26-year-old missed the Paris Olympic qualification mark by over 13 seconds. 

In March this year, Gulveer broke the men’s 10,000m at The Ten track meet in California. He crossed the finish line in 27.41.81, and in doing so, he erased the second oldest record in Indian men’s track and field, improving on Surender Singh’s old mark of 28.02.89, set nearly 16 years ago in 2008.

However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

Related Topics

Gulveer Singh /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI introduces Rs. 7.5 lakh match fee for IPL players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 2-0 MBSG; Suresh doubles Blues lead after Mendez’s opener against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 1-1 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores crucial equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Berlin Marathon 2024: Without Kipchoge, Assefa, new faces set to steal limelight in Germany
    AFP
  3. Neeraj Chopra: Injury is fine now, next big target is 2025 World Championship
    PTI
  4. Olympic champion Thomas beaten in new athletics meeting for women
    AFP
  5. Delhi Half Marathon: Joshua Cheptegei to headline elite field; Abhishek Pal leads Indian challenge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI introduces Rs. 7.5 lakh match fee for IPL players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 2-0 MBSG; Suresh doubles Blues lead after Mendez’s opener against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 1-1 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores crucial equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment