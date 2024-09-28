Gulveer Singh broke his national record in the men’s 5000m event by clocking 13:11.82 to win gold at World Athletics Continental Tour in Niigata, Japan on Saturday.
Gulveer, in June this year, had broken Avinash Sable’s record at the 2024 Portland Track Festival by clocking 13:18.92.
The 26-year-old surpassed Avinash’s record of 13:19.30 set at the Sound Running On Track Fest 2023 in LA to secure a personal best. The 26-year-old missed the Paris Olympic qualification mark by over 13 seconds.
In March this year, Gulveer broke the men’s 10,000m at The Ten track meet in California. He crossed the finish line in 27.41.81, and in doing so, he erased the second oldest record in Indian men’s track and field, improving on Surender Singh’s old mark of 28.02.89, set nearly 16 years ago in 2008.
However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.
