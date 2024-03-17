MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gulveer Singh shatters 16-year-old national record in 10000m, misses Paris Olympics qualification mark

The 25-year-old clocked 27.41.81 on Saturday to better the earlier national mark of 28:02.89 by over 20 seconds that stood in Surendra Singh’s name since 2008.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 11:53 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Both Gulveer Singh (right) and Karthik Kumar, who finished second and ninth, respectively, on Saturday bettered the national record held by Surendra Singh in the men’s 10,000m event.
FILE PHOTO: Both Gulveer Singh (right) and Karthik Kumar, who finished second and ninth, respectively, on Saturday bettered the national record held by Surendra Singh in the men’s 10,000m event. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Both Gulveer Singh (right) and Karthik Kumar, who finished second and ninth, respectively, on Saturday bettered the national record held by Surendra Singh in the men’s 10,000m event. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Asian Games bronze medallist athlete Gulveer Singh shattered a 16-year-old national record in the men’s 10,000m to finish second in his heat at The Ten in San Juan Capistrano in California.

The 25-year-old clocked 27.41.81 on Saturday to better the earlier national mark of 28:02.89 by over 20 seconds that stood in Surendra Singh’s name since 2008.

However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

The other Indian in the heat, Kartik Kumar, finished ninth in the race with a timing of 28:01.90, which was also better than Surendra’s earlier national record.

Avinash Sable, who was competing in the same event, did not finish (DNF) his heat, pulling out of the race in the 15th lap at the 6,000m mark.

In the women’s 10,000m, Parul Chaudhary finished a disappointing 20th, clocking 32:02.08. She too missed the Paris qualification, which stands at 30:40.00.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics /

Avinash Sable /

Parul Chaudhary

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gulveer Singh shatters 16-year-old national record in 10000m, misses Paris Olympics qualification mark
    PTI
  2. NBA: Lakers’ Anthony Davis suffers eye injury during first quarter against Warriors
    AP
  3. Huge difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level: Araijeet Hundal
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Iyer links up with Kolkata Knight Riders despite injury concerns
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Gulveer Singh shatters 16-year-old national record in 10000m, misses Paris Olympics qualification mark
    PTI
  2. Quartermiler Priya Mohan is back and hungry for fast timings after recovering from surgery
    Stan Rayan
  3. Ram Baboo breaches Paris 2024 Olympics qualification mark; seventh Indian male athlete to do so
    PTI
  4. Dope cheats have no fear when they return after suspension, says Anju Bobby George
    Stan Rayan
  5. Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gulveer Singh shatters 16-year-old national record in 10000m, misses Paris Olympics qualification mark
    PTI
  2. NBA: Lakers’ Anthony Davis suffers eye injury during first quarter against Warriors
    AP
  3. Huge difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level: Araijeet Hundal
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Iyer links up with Kolkata Knight Riders despite injury concerns
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment